Some Helena gyms and theaters reopen Friday, others waiting until next week

Krista Boutilier, co-owner of Seven Devils Crossfit and the teacher of the Helena gym's teen classes, is also happy to see customers again.

Boutilier said the first thing she and her co-owners did was comb through the state regulations on reopening. She said they had to come up with a sanitation plan and a reopening plan in addition to ensuring a solid supply of cleaning materials.

"What we really cared about was doing this right and making sure everyone is safe," Boutilier said. "We've been preparing for about a month."

Like other Crossfit businesses, Seven Devils lent out much of its equipment to members, and some of it has yet to be returned. Seven Devils is primarily operating with an open gym program right now due to restrictions on classes. However, Boutilier will be able to host teen classes starting on May 26.

In the meantime, Seven Devils has placed a hard limit on how many people can be in the gym at one time.

"It feels so good to see people's faces again," Boutilier said. "But since we were doing a lot of video classes, we've kind of connected in different ways."

Many other Helena gyms, such as Capital City Health Club, are waiting until Monday to reopen. The Helena Family YMCA plans to open on May 27.