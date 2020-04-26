Some Helena churches resume in-person services after Bullock lifts COVID-19 restrictions

“Ordinarily, we have two to three times this number of people at any one Mass,” said Francesco. “This is one of the biggest challenges our community faces as we discern our path forward.”

In the interim, the St. Mary parish has been gathering for Mass via Zoom. According to Francesco, there has been upwards of 110 households in attendance each week.

“On Zoom, parishioners don’t just get to see and hear the Mass being celebrated, they get to see and hear one another,” said Francesco. “This strengthens community, and it keeps everyone safe.”

Francesco indicated that extensive planning has gone into each of their Zoom services.

“We wanted to make the celebration as much like being gathered in our worship space at 1700 Missoula Ave. as possible, including a broad complement of liturgical ministers, live music and an opportunity to visit with one another after the celebration,” shared Francesco. “We wanted the experience to be user friendly, and, as well, to give parishioners views of the worship space in which we ordinarily gather.”