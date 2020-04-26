Some Helena churches resume in-person services after Bullock lifts COVID-19 restrictions

According to the Bible verse Matthew 18:20, “For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” However, those gatherings have looked a little different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
From live-streaming services via Facebook and YouTube to drive-in services and emailed prayer requests, churches across Montana have been employing creative strategies to maintain a sense of community and faith after places of worship in Lewis and Clark County were ordered to close March 19 to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Phase 1 of Gov. Steve Bullock's plan to reopen Montana allowed places of worship to reopen on Sunday as long as they followed strict social distancing and sanitizing guidelines. While many Helena churches decided to continue with virtual services, a few dared to open their doors.
Narrate Church, which normally holds services at Grandstreet Theatre, was one of the churches that decided to reopen Sunday.
“By opening and implementing very cautious measures consistent with guidelines given by our state and county public health experts, we’re hoping to partner with our governor and county by demonstrating how their directives can be responsibly implemented on the ground,” said Adam Huschka, founder and lead pastor at Narrate Church.
Narrate hosted gatherings at Grandstreet on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. while implementing several safety measures and precautions for the health and safety of those in attendance.
While Grandstreet can normally seat 200 people, Narrate determined that only about 40 people could safely attend each service with social distancing rules. Attendees were strongly encouraged to wear masks and, upon arrival, observed sidewalk chalk markings indicating safe distances to maintain. Medical professionals were on-site taking temperatures with a forehead thermometer before people entered the building. Sanitizing efforts were also performed before, in between, and after services.
In addition to the in-person gatherings, Huschka said, the church will continue offering full online services on YouTube and Facebook at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings.
The Cathedral of St. Helena likewise resumed public Mass on Sunday with proper precautionary measures in place. Holy water was removed from the baptismal font, communion wine was not distributed alongside the bread, and offertory baskets were available near the doors at the end of Mass rather than passed among parishioners during the service. Parishioners were also generously spaced out in the pews.
“It has increased our longing for Mass, for the Eucharist, for Jesus — because it’s the heart and soul of everything we do as Catholics,” reflected Bishop Austin Vetter on Sunday about the impact of church closures in recent weeks.
Despite the Cathedral opening, however, Vetter emphasized that it would not be an immediate option for all parishes in the diocese due to the challenging logistics.
“I ask all of you good people of God to be patient with us and with each other as we start phase one to see how this goes,” said Vetter. "Be patient with one another to comply with that social distancing as you come into church.”
Vetter added that the obligation to attend Sunday Mass continues to be suspended at this time and that live streamed services would continue.
“Feel no pressure at all in these first days to come to Mass,” said Vetter. “Don’t do that to yourselves. Come only when you’re ready.”
Despite Narrate Church and the St. Helena Cathedral reopening their doors Sunday, several of Helena’s other churches chose to postpone the transition.
The Helena United Methodist Ministries continue their worship online for the time being.
Rev. Sami Pack-Toner of Helena United Methodist Ministries shared that Bishop Karen Oliveto, who oversees Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado, requested that United Methodist Churches maintain the closure of campuses through the month of May.
“We are planning to follow suit,” said Pack-Toner. “Much of our community are in the at-risk category, and we want to be as inclusive as possible with returning.”
“Our church council will be meeting on April 30 to make a decision about our process for returning to in-person ministry,” said Rev. Margaret Gillikin, lead pastor of Helena United Methodist Ministries.
“Our founder, John Wesley’s first general rule for the people called Methodists is ‘do no harm,’" said Gillikin. “Second is ‘do all the good you can.’ We will be framing our discussion and decision based upon these guidelines by our founder, so that we can safeguard our constituents and all whom we serve to the best of our ability, and also serve the community of Helena, contributing to the common good.”
Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church and Helena First Assembly of God, which are also continuing with online services, voiced similar concerns for inclusivity. A staff member from Helena First Assembly explained that they normally have upwards of 1,200 people in attendance at their Sunday services. Trying to host enough services to include everyone while following social-distancing guidelines is not logistically possible.
St. Mary Catholic Community is also waiting for the right time to resume public Mass.
“We are following the advice of our bishop to resume public celebration of Mass at the time that is right for our parish, observing diocesan requirements,” said Rev. Richard Francesco. “This discernment requires input from our parish councils, parish staff members, and other parishioners. It takes time. We are a community, always striving for collegiality.”
Francesco indicated that social distancing would reduce pew capacity by 80%, with only about 70 people able to attend each service.
“Ordinarily, we have two to three times this number of people at any one Mass,” said Francesco. “This is one of the biggest challenges our community faces as we discern our path forward.”
In the interim, the St. Mary parish has been gathering for Mass via Zoom. According to Francesco, there has been upwards of 110 households in attendance each week.
“On Zoom, parishioners don’t just get to see and hear the Mass being celebrated, they get to see and hear one another,” said Francesco. “This strengthens community, and it keeps everyone safe.”
Francesco indicated that extensive planning has gone into each of their Zoom services.
“We wanted to make the celebration as much like being gathered in our worship space at 1700 Missoula Ave. as possible, including a broad complement of liturgical ministers, live music and an opportunity to visit with one another after the celebration,” shared Francesco. “We wanted the experience to be user friendly, and, as well, to give parishioners views of the worship space in which we ordinarily gather.”
While Sunday saw a small revival of normal church activities in some areas of Helena, the looming impact and disruption of COVID-19 continues. But whether church doors cracked back open or stayed closed, one thing seemingly remains steadfast in many of Helena’s churches — that the presence and resilience of a faithful community of followers has not been diminished.
“We are church, and we know it. Physical distance does not render us spiritually detached. We are one in Christ Jesus. We know that our church is not a building; our church is the community,” said Francesco.
