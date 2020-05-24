Some Helena churches are still opting to stay closed, but minister in other ways

Gillikin said the first rule of the Methodist tradition is to “do no harm,” so in-person services will not resume at her churches until the state enters the third phase of the governor’s reopening plan.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has suspended all of its church services worldwide.

“Our church believes that we have a prophet and apostles that lead our church, and they are the ones that have made that decision for the church,” said Bret Romney, who serves as president of the 10 LDS congregations in Helena, Townsend, Boulder, Lincoln and White Sulphur Springs. “Just recently we received word that they would start considering reopening services by region and depending on the COVID situation, as well as government guidelines.”

In lieu of in-person services, some of these and other Helena congregations have been broadcasting their sermons online.

At Life Covenant Church and Helena’s two Methodist churches, church attendance has increased as a result.

Gillikin said the local Methodist churches are also broadcasting sermons on AM radio. She believes the radio and online broadcasts are reaching more people because they are more convenient than physically going to church, and because more people are turning to churches for comfort amid the pandemic.