Some growth seen with area fires, new team takes over Harris Mountain fire

The Woods Creek fire burning in the Big Belt Mountains about 16 miles northeast of Townsend has grown to 55,476 acres, officials said early Monday.

It was listed as 47% contained. The fire, started by lightning, began July 10. It had small spot fires Sunday on the north edge. A hot shot crew controlled these spots, then anchored to the containment line along the North Fork of Elk Creek, working south with support from aircraft to mitigate fire behavior. They built a small indirect line and burned out fuels.

Another spot fire occurred Sunday in heavy timber on the southeast edge of the fire. Three bulldozers and a helicopter kept it controlled. Fire officials are examining indirect attack options, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team reported.

Fire behavior was moderate Sunday despite the dry, windy weather and there were not any major fire runs, officials said Monday. Winds are shifting Monday with continued warm, dry conditions.

Firefighters are watching for potential spotting on the north edges of the fire with the changing wind direction. Work continues on securing containment lines, direct attack where feasible and building and clearing indirect and contingency lines.

An Albuquerque-Type Three Incident Management Team assumed command Monday of the Harris Mountain fire seven miles southeast of Cascade. The fire was listed as burning 31,597 acres since it was started by lightning on July 23 and is now 53% contained. The fire had grown by three acres since Sunday.

The Balsinger fire in the Little Belt Mountains about five miles west of Neihart remained at 8,614 acres on Monday, but increased slightly to being 52% contained. It was listed as 50% contained Sunday.

They said there is generally less heat and active fire on this fire, but Sunday saw some hot spots and torching trees. Crews will mop up and secure the new containment line.

The Montana National Guard has activated more than 100 service members to fight fires across the state in support of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. As of Aug. 3, one UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew out of Billings and one CH-47 Chinook crew out of Helena, have dropped a combined total 526,000 gallons of water.

In late July, Gov. Greg Gianforte ordered the two guard helicopter groups, including 24 soldiers, onto state active duty for 15 days to support the state’s wildfire response.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation requested military support to aid in wildland fire suppression efforts.