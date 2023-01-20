Some district court information now going online

People who want to keep up with their local district courts but don’t have the time to drive to the courthouse can now access some of that legal information from the comfort and ease of their own computer.

People no longer have to go in person to look up cases because they can now access FullCourt, a case management system, at https://dcportal.pubcourts.mt.gov.

Clerks at Lewis and Clark District Court have been training the past two weeks on this new web-based version of FullCourt that went live Tuesday. The old version hadn’t been updated since 2007. To install the new system, the old system had to be shut down Jan. 11, which has caused the court to fall behind by around two weeks on paperwork.

“Keep in mind we are a couple weeks behind with data entry,” wrote Angie Sparks, clerk of district court in Lewis and Clark County, in an email. “This isn’t 100% accurate. If you would like to be very accurate, please come in the office and we can check our two-week backlog and make sure there isn’t anything in there of concern.”

By searching or clicking the link, users are directed to log-in to the District Courts Public Access Portal. At the bottom of the page, people can select which district court database they’d like to search. From there, they can go to “searches” then “case searches” and click “by party.” Here, a person can search someone’s name to see their past charges and pending charges.

Under “cases,” people can also search civil and criminal cases by case number. “Scheduling” will show the weekly court calendar for the district court people selected to log into once the courts are all caught up. Weekly schedules for Lewis and Clark District Court can also be found at https://www.lccountymt.gov/cdc/calendars.html. People can also view hearings and read charges.

District courts in 31 Montana counties use FullCourt.

However, certain documents, such as affidavits, plea deals and other detailed information, won’t open on the web-based FullCourt because requests are needed from the clerks of court.

Any document emailed is 25 cents per page, and mailed is $1 per page for the first 10 pages and 50 cents after that per page. People can reach out to cdcsearches@lccountymt.gov or go to https://www.lccountymt.gov/cdc/copies-and-search-requests.html to find the request for copies form to mail to the office.

“Be patient with us because we have a new system and new staff,” Sparks said.

People can still go in person to their district courts and use the public computer there to look up case information.