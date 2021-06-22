 Skip to main content
Some city offices, services close in observance of Juneteenth
Photo 2 - Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17 in the East Room of the White House.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The city of Helena will observe Juneteenth, the newly designated federal holiday, Wednesday with some city offices and services closed.

"The proclamation will not result in changes to all public services, but Helena residents should be aware that some offices may be closed," a city news release sent out Tuesday states.

The Helena Civic Center; offices of parking, streets and traffic; city planning and building offices; Helena Police Department Public Records office; and city utilities office will all be closed to the public Wednesday.

Bill Roberts Golf Course, Muni's Restaurant, the Capital Transit Bus System, municipal court, the transfer station, and Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool will all be open Wednesday.

"Household trash pick-up will also follow its normal schedule. The City-County Building, as well as the Law and Justice Center, will be open for Lewis and Clark County services," the press release states.

Though the federal holiday occurs June 19, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins opted to "delay recognition of the holiday to this week," the news release states. "Starting in 2022, the City of Helena will recognize Juneteenth on the same day as the federal holiday."

Congress and President Joe Biden created a federal holiday to observe the end of slavery.

