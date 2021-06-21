'Solid progress' reported for Deep Creek Canyon Fire

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs remained 48% contained early Monday, with the land burned holding steady at 4,648 acres.

Crews made solid progress in many areas Sunday, and containment is steadily increasing as firefighters along the southwest perimeter continue to mop up, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Mopping up, the Forest Service said, "is a suppression tactic used to reduce residual smoke after the fire has been controlled by extinguishing or removing burning material along or near the control line, cutting down hazardous trees, or moving logs so they do not roll downhill."

The Forest Service said the one-quarter to one-half inch of rain that hit Sunday aided efforts to extinguish the blaze that has been burning since June 13, “but with heavy canopy cover in some areas, it was not enough moisture to extinguish it.”

Fire crews are improving fire line to the north and south of U.S. Highway 12, officials said. On the northwest flank, firefighters are scouting for patches of unburned fuel and hot spots and cold trailing (inspecting and feeling by hand for heat)/digging line to create a continuous fuel break.