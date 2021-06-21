'Solid progress' reported for Deep Creek Canyon Fire

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs remained 48% contained early Monday, with the land burned holding steady at 4,648 acres.
Crews made solid progress in many areas Sunday, and containment is steadily increasing as firefighters along the southwest perimeter continue to mop up, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Mopping up, the Forest Service said, "is a suppression tactic used to reduce residual smoke after the fire has been controlled by extinguishing or removing burning material along or near the control line, cutting down hazardous trees, or moving logs so they do not roll downhill."
The Forest Service said the one-quarter to one-half inch of rain that hit Sunday aided efforts to extinguish the blaze that has been burning since June 13, “but with heavy canopy cover in some areas, it was not enough moisture to extinguish it.”
Fire crews are improving fire line to the north and south of U.S. Highway 12, officials said. On the northwest flank, firefighters are scouting for patches of unburned fuel and hot spots and cold trailing (inspecting and feeling by hand for heat)/digging line to create a continuous fuel break.
Officials said burnt timber in the fire area will “smolder for weeks to months with little open flame. Smoke from smoldering stumps and logs will be visible within the fire area for some time.” The Forest Service said June 20 that 2,571 of the acreage burned was privately owned, 1,762 was U.S. Forest Service land and 315 acres are state lands.
July 1 remains the date officials hope for containment.
The number of personnel fighting the flames held steady at 460. There were 11 hand crews, seven engines, six helicopters, three bulldozers and six water tenders being used.
The cost of fighting the fire has grown from $3.11 million on Sunday to $3.57 million on Monday and three single residences and four other structures have been lost to the blaze. Four injuries were reported. The fire started 3:45 p.m. June 13 in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The cause of the fire is believed to be a downed power line, but forest officials said it is still under investigation.
Rollie Miller, general manager of Vigilante Electric Cooperative, said Monday that they had "made good progress yesterday and have 30 of the 58 structures set. We are planning and hoping quite frankly to have power restored up there by sometime on Thursday, maybe even a bit sooner if things go good.
An evacuation order for the Grassy Mountain Subdivision area was lifted at 8 a.m. Saturday. Roughly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision and about 130 residents of the Springdale Hutterite Colony were evacuated after the fire jumped U.S. Highway 12 Tuesday.