Soap Box Derby returns to Helena's Last Chance Gulch

More than a dozen homemade vehicles satisfied Last Chance Gulch race fans' need for speed Saturday at the second annual Downtown Helena Soap Box Derby.

Local trio the Montana Aeronautics and Space Administration took first place.

Driver Shannon Payne said after the team's second place finish in 2021's abbreviated derby, she was committed to bringing home the trophy.

"We had some wobbly wheels, but she managed to run fast and straight," Payne said from winner's circle.

The craft was framed in wood and steel with bicycle wheels and skinned in paper and duct tape and fashioned after a space shuttle.

Fellow teammate Chris Crawford agreed that anything other than first place would have been a disappointment.

"We had some pretty high goals set this year," Crawford said.

They both credited team engineer Javier Ayala, who said the secret to their success was the dry ice in the rocket engines.

"Oh, they looked awesome," Ayala said. "They were blowing smoke all over the place."

Sponsored by Downtown Helena, Inc. and Point S Tire & Auto Service, the two-day event drew more than 2,000 people to the Last Chance Gulch Walking Mall, a boon for downtown businesses, said DHI Operations Director Jordan Conley.

"The businesses I've spoken with are reporting extremely high sales," Conley said. "As the day proceeds, this will trickle out into downtown."

Jake Crawford, Point S Tire & Auto Service operations manager, said the company is "super community-first."

"We want downtown Helena to continue to be the heart of our community," Crawford said.

He said the final number of racers totaled 14, with one team failing newly implemented safety inspections held Friday night.

"Just about everyone passed with flying colors," he said.

Last year's derby was cut short after one of the vehicles ran off the course and struck a spectator, who was transported by ambulance to St. Peter's Health.

As a result, more safety precautions were implemented, such as the additional safety inspections and larger hay bales lining the Sixth Avenue course, and additional emergency medical technicians were on hand.

"We have some excellent volunteers," Conley said. "It was a safe, organized event."

Helena City Commissioner Melinda Reed was among the celebrity judges and said she was looking for "style, grace, speed, the whole package" in her first place selection.

"It's so nice to see this many people downtown today, having a good time and supporting these businesses. It's been super fun to come down here, support our community and cheer on these racers willing to risk their lives," Reed said tongue in cheek.

Local farmer and rancher Joe Dooling lent the large bales of hay, and Crawford said his team would have the street cleaned up and open again by late Saturday evening.

Conley said with the great weather and turnout and absence of any injuries, she considered the 2022 Helena Soap Box Derby a success.

"The gods love the derby," she said.