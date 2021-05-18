Snowstorm to bring Pacific Coast moisture to Lewis and Clark County

A sizable spring storm is poised to dump snow and rain on the dry Rocky Mountain Front and Lewis and Clark County areas beginning Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Great Falls, a winter storm watch will take effect Wednesday evening and remain in place through Friday.

The Northern and Southern Rocky Mountain fronts; the cities of Lincoln, Augusta, Bynum, Choteau, Browning and Heart Butte; as well as the Logan, MacDonald, Rogers, Flesher and Marias mountain passes may see heavy snow.

The mountain passes and higher elevation communities could find themselves under 6 to 18 inches of total snow accumulation by the time the storm passes.

"It's coming off the Pacific Coast and driving in some moisture," NWS Meteorologist Ray Greely said. "It's beneficial as this area is in varying degrees of drought."

Travel could be "difficult to impossible," according to the storm warning, likely impacting Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Greely said the mountain passes in the area will likely ice over and visibility could be less than a half-mile.

The wet, heavy condition of the snow and high winds may also cause power outages and tree damage.