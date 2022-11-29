Snow squall alerts intended to 'prevent multiple-vehicle accidents'

The snow squall warning that included an alert activation and went out to the Helena area on Sunday is not used often, a weather official said, adding it is usually reserved for times when a weather system could produce a high number of traffic accidents.

The National Weather Service out of Great Falls posted the snow squall warning Sunday afternoon, followed by a Wireless Emergency Alert activation after officials determined a fast-moving weather system was moving into the area, Jim Brusda, lead meteorologist, said.

He said the system could produce white-out conditions, temperatures that can fall below freezing, a layer of ice and poor visibility and can cause icy roads in just a few minutes. He said they last less than an hour.

Brusda said NWS started squall warnings in 2018 and there were a few last year. He said they usually affect high-speed roads such as Interstate 15 and Highway 12.

The warning was issued at 4 p.m. with gusts of winds topping out at 49 mph. There was visibility of about a half mile and the last observation was at 4:35 p.m., the NWS said Tuesday.

“The goal is to prevent multiple-vehicle accidents,” Brusda said of the alert, adding NWS tries to give a notice 20 minutes or so before the event, so people can pull over.

Sgt. Jay M. Nelson of the Montana Highway Patrol said many areas of the state experienced near white-out conditions, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

“Our Troopers responded to several crashes throughout Montana,” he said in an email. “Luckily there were not a lot of serious injuries and fatalities directly attributed to the storm.”

He said the MHP along with several other first-responder agencies did an amazing job responding to the incidents during that time.

Brusda said he was heartened when he saw numerous pictures of people pulled off the side of the road when the snow squall was the most intense. However, he warned that the key is for people to get their vehicle completely off the side of the road and almost into the ditch.

“If you can, go to a restaurant and find something to eat for 20 minutes,” he said, adding they are not “an all-day event, they last 30-40 minutes. If you pull over, get off the road as much as possible.”

Significant impacts are required for the WEA to be activated, he said.

In Sunday's case, it was used because it was the end of the Thanksgiving travel period, a day of heavy travel. He said they are also designed for use during the day or evening, when traffic will be heavily impacted.

Brusda said squalls do not usually produce much snow, saying 0.3 of an inch was reported in the Helena Valley and 0.1 elsewhere. Brusda said mostly they produce strong winds which blow the snow elsewhere in the state.

He said the NWS has received quite a few calls from the public, both positive and negative, for activating the WEA on Sunday.

“Some appreciated it, some were not necessarily a fan,” Brusda said, adding it was done for safety.