Snow expected to hit Helena on Sunday

People should pause before putting that snow shovel away just yet, as Mother Nature is expected to bring a flurry or two to Montana on Sunday that could bring 1 to 3 inches of frosty flakes.

The National Weather Service said there will be a Canadian cold front Sunday afternoon that will start with rain and then turn to snow.

It will also bring northerly winds of 15-20 mph with gusts of 35 mph, said Ray Greely, a NWS meteorologist out of Great Falls.

NWS said snow should hit the Helena area and temperatures could dip to the 20s and teens over Sunday into Monday. This is at least 10 degrees below normal, and it is expected to remain cold on Monday before warming up throughout the rest of the week.

Helena typically gets 35.6 inches of snow, weather officials said. There has been 54.2 inches of snow reported at the Helena Regional Airport since July 1. By this time last year the Queen City had recorded 40.4 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service on Friday warned of a "Rain-to-Snow Event Sunday into Monday" and said there could be power outages in some parts of the state due to the weight of heavy, wet snow combined with winds. And they said there could be stress to newborn livestock.