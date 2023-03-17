Safeway in Helena will be hosting a snack drive over the weekend for Intermountain.

Intermountain is asking for the public’s help to collect enough donations to provide to children in its community and school-based services programs with snacks for the rest of the year.

“While we work with kids to address their behavioral and emotional health needs, kids can’t do this important work hungry. Having a snack to fill their bellies before their session starts, can set them up for success,” Erin Benedict, Intermountain’s director of marketing and communication, said in a news release.

Snack donations will be collected 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Safeway, 611 N. Montana Ave. Intermountain will have a table set at the store during those times to collect snack and cash donations.

Intermountain has been a member of the Helena community for 113 years and the nonprofit is a pioneering agency in the areas of mental and behavioral health

Intermountain now spends about $20,000 on snacks every year, Benedict said.

If you would like to donate to Intermountain’s snack drive, shop Safeway over the weekend and pick up something on the wish list to donate. Cash donations will also be collected.

Snacks include fruit, cookies, popcorn, granola bars, trail mix, water, crackers, potato chips, juice, candy, Ziplock sandwich bags and candy. A list will be available at the table.

Intermountain's services are offered in-person in Helena, the Flathead Valley, Billings and Bozeman. Many other Montana communities are reached through its telehealth services.