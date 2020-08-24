Smoky skies over Helena expected to improve by week's end

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smoke entering Montana from other states has compromised air quality in several places including Helena, which had a moderate air quality rating Monday.

“Most of the smoke at higher levels is coming from California, a few fires in Oregon and one in northwest Nevada have been the main sources for this big plume of smoke over the western U.S.,” said Bob Hoenisch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

Montana was also seeing smoke from fires within the state, such as the Bear Creek fire in southwest Montana, as well as a few smaller fires in Idaho.

On Monday, Hamilton, Seeley Lake, Dillon, Bozeman and West Yellowstone reported the worst air quality in the state, reaching levels unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Helena, Missoula, Butte, Billings Great Falls, Lewistown and Cut Bank all reach moderate air quality, which does not come with any recommended restrictions from health experts but can possibly aggravate heart or lung diseases.

Forecasts call for continued smoky skies through the first part of the week as a pattern of flow from the southwest continues.

“That will likely keep us downstream of that smoke,” Hoenisch said.

By Thursday, winds are expected to shift more from the west. That should help clear skies in the northern part of the state, but smoky conditions are forecast to continue for places like Bozeman and Billings. Helena is somewhat on the border of the smoke, but Hoenisch said the capital city should see at least some improvement.

