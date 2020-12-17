Slim Chickens opens first Montana restaurant in Helena

“In this part of the country the chicken sandwich has taken the crown,” he said.

A chicken tender meal starts at $7.49, sandwiches begin at $3.99 and most wraps are $5.99. Chicken and waffles are $8.49. The menu is online at slimchickens.olo.com. Hours are now 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is no indoor sit-down service available at this time (empty tables await the return of sit-down dining), but there is carry out and drive-thru service. He said employees work the parking lot in an effort to speed up service and make traffic flow smoothly.

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It has 110 locations in 17 states, as well as eateries in Kuwait and London. The company says on its website that it plans to grow to more than 600 restaurants in the next 10 years.

The company has a Life Changing Chicken program that helps community organizations and charity events, with an emphasis on feeding those in need and helping children.

Smith, 21, said there are plans to open more locations in Montana.

He also said there is room to grow personally. Smith said he started with the company at 14, was in management by 18 and became a general manager at 19.