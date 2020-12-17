Slim Chickens opens first Montana restaurant in Helena

A new restaurant has come home to roost in Helena, making the Queen City the first Montana location for this fairly young chain.
Slim Chickens opened Dec. 7 at 1450 Prospect Ave., in a building that once housed a Taco John’s.
The menu includes chicken tenders, wings with 17 dipping sauces – boasting flavors such as cayenne ranch, “slim” sauce, gravy and mango habanero – chicken sandwiches, wraps, salads, chicken and waffles and side dishes such as macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, fried pickles, fried okra and fried mushrooms.
Martin Smith, director of operations, said Slim Chickens is part of a “young, fun, exciting brand that has a lot to offer.”
“It’s like going to your grandma’s house for a Sunday chicken dinner, but we can do it much better,” he said.
Smith talks through a COVID-19 mask as he chats about the new eatery, which has hired nearly 90 people at wages starting at $11 an hour.
He said the owners of the Helena eatery, PRGA Prime Operations, also have locations in North Dakota and had owned the Taco John’s in Helena. He said they thought Helena would be a good location for a casual restaurant. Another Taco John’s remains in town on North Montana Avenue.
Smith said sandwiches seem to be popular in Helena, as the Queen City location already broke the record for the number of chicken sandwiches sold in a single day. He would not give an exact number but said it was in excess of 500.
“In this part of the country the chicken sandwich has taken the crown,” he said.
A chicken tender meal starts at $7.49, sandwiches begin at $3.99 and most wraps are $5.99. Chicken and waffles are $8.49. The menu is online at slimchickens.olo.com. Hours are now 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is no indoor sit-down service available at this time (empty tables await the return of sit-down dining), but there is carry out and drive-thru service. He said employees work the parking lot in an effort to speed up service and make traffic flow smoothly.
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It has 110 locations in 17 states, as well as eateries in Kuwait and London. The company says on its website that it plans to grow to more than 600 restaurants in the next 10 years.
The company has a Life Changing Chicken program that helps community organizations and charity events, with an emphasis on feeding those in need and helping children.
Smith, 21, said there are plans to open more locations in Montana.
He also said there is room to grow personally. Smith said he started with the company at 14, was in management by 18 and became a general manager at 19.
Among those stopping by the Helena location on Thursday were Ciarra Rickman and her mother Erika White.
“My family likes this place,” Rickman said.
It was Rickman’s first visit and her mother was a repeat customer.
“It was good, that is why we are back,” she said.
