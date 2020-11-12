Slightly twisted tales of love -- ‘Love/Sick’ at Carroll College

Two strangers swoon at first sight when they collide at the SuperCenter on a Friday night.
Across town, a singing telegram goes emotionally off key.
And nearby an almost-groom gets cold feet and locks himself in the bathroom.
These are just a few of the nine short plays in “Love/Sick,” a dramedy by John Cariani that runs virtually Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-14, at Carroll College’s Flex Theatre.
Carroll students not only act in the short plays, but also direct most of them and also created the props and costumes and designed the lighting and projections.
“In ‘Love/Sick’ you have nine different situations at various stages of a relationship. None of them have a real happy ending. Some of them are almost there. But they feel more realistic,” said Kimberly Shire, associate director of theatre.
There’s love at first sight, a break-up, the first “I love you,” a wedding, boredom and more.
As the cycle of plays advance -- each relationship is also more advanced.
In the final play, “Destiny,” “it’s as if this couple is all the other couples,” said Shire.
All nine plays take place “in an alternate suburban reality very similar to ours, on a Friday night,” she said. All of them – some twisted and some hilarious -- explore the pain and the joy that comes with being in love.
And, oddly enough, all have some tie to or take place in the suburban SuperCenter -- think Walmart or Costco -- which Cariani notes, is where people are “most likely to (almost) find love in 20 states.”
The 80-minute romp, “Love/Sick” has been called a darker cousin or “evil twin” to Cariani’s popular play “Almost, Maine,” said Shire.
One of the challenges in the play is the conversation style is very realistic with the actors interrupting and talking over each other, she added, so timing can be very tricky.
And then there are the special challenges of putting on a theater production in the midst of a pandemic, particularly for plays portraying passionate love. So, tune in not only to watch some fun and, at times, moving theater, but also to discover how Carroll students have creatively problem-solved COVID-safe love scenes and convey emotions while acting in face masks.
Shire thinks the audience will enjoy it. “It’s a fun romantic comedy about relationships. I think it’s a good break from the larger stresses of life right now-- the election stress, the COVID stress. And it gets a good look at relationships. I think everyone is going to see themselves somewhere in the mix.”
For Kaden Connor, a Carroll junior, “Love/Sick” is giving him his first opportunity to act onstage.
The political science major has taken acting classes in high school and college but hasn’t had the chance to put all he’s learned into action.
In the play, “The Answer,” he plays Keith, a nice guy who’s in love and about to get married but suddenly has paralyzingly cold feet about commitment.
Connor sees Keith as a part of every guy who is nervous at the last minute about settling down.
“I just am really excited to do my first play in such a professional environment,” he said.
“I think people should want to see ‘Love/Sick’ because it’s a mix of all the things about love that are great and amazing and all the things that can make people terrified of it.”
Another play enthusiast is theater major Tom Trangmoe, who directs the short play, “Lunch and Dinner.”
It revolves around Kelly and Mark, a successful couple who have been married seven years, when Kelly accidentally lets slip that she’s just had a one-night stand.
“A conversation ensues about what that means for the relationship,” said Trangmoe. The play is a good mirror to look into and think about what a relationship really means.
“Love/Sick” looks at “all the different scenarios of affairs of the heart and compassion towards another human that you hold very close to your heart,” he said.
The pandemic has called on all of them to do some creative staging to convey passion and intimacy without really being able to show it. “We’ve all agreed to take a different approach.”
He invites the audience to be curious about “what does intimacy look like” in each of the plays.
Carroll College Theatre will be performing and simultaneously livestreaming “Love/Sick” in the FLEX Theatre.
It’s able to offer livestreaming because of government funding from the CARES Act, which allowed the theater department to purchase $8,000 to $10,000 in equipment.
They’re now able to do a three-camera shoot, switching from one camera to another to give the best view of the actor and scene, said Shire. “It’s really combining film and theater into one.”
Tickets are available online at BookTix. Tickets are $13 for an individual stream pass, $26 for a group stream pass, and $5 or $10 for those with current Carroll College ID.
