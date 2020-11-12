Slightly twisted tales of love -- ‘Love/Sick’ at Carroll College

Two strangers swoon at first sight when they collide at the SuperCenter on a Friday night.

Across town, a singing telegram goes emotionally off key.

And nearby an almost-groom gets cold feet and locks himself in the bathroom.

These are just a few of the nine short plays in “Love/Sick,” a dramedy by John Cariani that runs virtually Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-14, at Carroll College’s Flex Theatre.

Carroll students not only act in the short plays, but also direct most of them and also created the props and costumes and designed the lighting and projections.

“In ‘Love/Sick’ you have nine different situations at various stages of a relationship. None of them have a real happy ending. Some of them are almost there. But they feel more realistic,” said Kimberly Shire, associate director of theatre.

There’s love at first sight, a break-up, the first “I love you,” a wedding, boredom and more.

As the cycle of plays advance -- each relationship is also more advanced.

In the final play, “Destiny,” “it’s as if this couple is all the other couples,” said Shire.