Sleeping Giant Ranch sold privately, ending possibility of state purchase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Montana no longer plans to explore the purchase of the Sleeping Giant Ranch north of Helena after the property sold privately.

In 2019 the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission greenlighted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ request to negotiate purchasing the 2,000-acre ranch. Under the proposal, the state would explore the purchase and manage the property as a wildlife management area.

The purchase would also provide more direct access to public lands that include the iconic Sleeping Giant located about 30 miles north of Helena. Currently, the only ways to access the Sleeping Giant are a long, rugged hike from Wood Siding Gulch to the west, or from the water off Holter Reservoir.

State officials at the time stated that the owners, Sleeping Giant Ranch LLC, had expressed some interest in negotiating with the state for a potential purchase.

In the months following the commission meeting, the ranch sold privately. Property records list the current owners as C5 Livestock Rodeo, MT, LLC.

The sale nullified any potential negotiations with the state, which is not pursuing the property any longer, Quentin Kujala, FWP’s game management section chief, confirmed this week.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.