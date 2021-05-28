Slag removal project continues in East Helena

Brooks said the plan is to crush 400,000 tons unfumed slag a year, until 2025. She said that work will continue for six to seven months and the materials will be stockpiled, sent on rail cars to Washington and then to South Korea.

The plan is to remove 20,000 tons a month initially. Brooks said they have entered into an agreement with Metallica Commodities Corp. of White Plains, New York, to move the unfumed slag.

It will go to Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., the largest zinc-smelting facility in the world. Slag is the glasslike byproduct left over after a metal has been smelted. Once the smelting has been completed and more zinc has been recovered from the slag, the leftover inert material will go into cement manufacturing.

East Helena Mayor James Schell said the aesthetic value of reducing the height of the slag pile was a benefit to the community, and would give people a better view of the mountains.

“I think it‘s priceless,” said Schell, who added that both of his grandfathers had worked at the smelter. “I never thought I would see it in my lifetime.”

“Environmentally, it’s a fantastic turn of events,” he said.