Slag removal project continues in East Helena

Preparation work is underway to whittle down a slag pile that has served as a longtime landmark in East Helena, and to send some of Montana one piece at a time to South Korea.
Cindy Brooks, managing principal of the Montana Environmental Trust Group, which controls both the smelter site and ASARCO-owned lands, said phase one of the project, the loading of a 3,000-ton shipment of unfumed slag to be shipped to South Korea, extension of a railroad spur onto the property and removal of the 1-million gallon tanks has been completed.
And phase two is set to begin next month. Officials said in December that 2 million tons from the pile will be sent to South Korea as part of an effort to clean up the Superfund site at the former ASARCO East Helena Smelter Facility. They said the 2 million tons represent the most contaminated portion of the slag pile. And when completed, the height of the slag pile, estimated at 14-16 million tons, will be cut by half to 50 feet.
“We are delighted with the progress,” Brooks said. “We’re obviously eager to finish up the final cleanup at the site.”
Crushing equipment is expected to arrive onsite soon and Brooks said the slag will be crushed to 2 inches in size and loaded onto conveyors and eventually into trains of 95 cars per train.
The rail cars will be covered in an effort to suppress dust, officials said.
Brooks said the plan is to crush 400,000 tons unfumed slag a year, until 2025. She said that work will continue for six to seven months and the materials will be stockpiled, sent on rail cars to Washington and then to South Korea.
The plan is to remove 20,000 tons a month initially. Brooks said they have entered into an agreement with Metallica Commodities Corp. of White Plains, New York, to move the unfumed slag.
It will go to Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., the largest zinc-smelting facility in the world. Slag is the glasslike byproduct left over after a metal has been smelted. Once the smelting has been completed and more zinc has been recovered from the slag, the leftover inert material will go into cement manufacturing.
East Helena Mayor James Schell said the aesthetic value of reducing the height of the slag pile was a benefit to the community, and would give people a better view of the mountains.
“I think it‘s priceless,” said Schell, who added that both of his grandfathers had worked at the smelter. “I never thought I would see it in my lifetime.”
“Environmentally, it’s a fantastic turn of events,” he said.
The smelter closed in 2001, and after later declaring bankruptcy, ASARCO placed about $96 million in a trust managed by the Montana Environmental Trust Group. The state of Montana is a beneficiary in the trust via the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Department of Justice, along with the EPA.
Contamination including arsenic and selenium in soils at the site have caused groundwater plumes and levels above safe drinking water standards. Brooks said earlier the slag pile is the last major source of selenium to groundwater. She said it produces about 75% of the selenium loading into the groundwater on the site today.
Officials said Montana Rail Link has built a railroad spur onto the property in order to haul the slag to Longview, Washington, where it will then be sent overseas. Brooks said it will be sent to the largest zinc smelting facility in the world in South Korea, where zinc and other materials will be extracted.
She said the final corrective measure for the site is to regrade and put a vegetative cover over the slag pile. That will be done after the removal is complete.
The East Helena site includes a lead smelter that operated from 1888-2001. The METG says on its website the slag pile occupies almost half of the ASARCO smelter property.
In its heyday, the smelter processed 70,000 tons of lead bullion a year, and provided a livelihood for thousands.
Brooks and Schell said they were aware of reports of some residents with mixed emotions of seeing the work on pile, noting the smelter has long been part of the community.
Brooks said she understands East Helena is historically a company town and there is a subset of people who see that as a major landmark, she said, noting the pile can be seen from aircraft flying into town.
“Change comes with blessings and a sense of loss,” Brooks said. “But I would say overall most of the people I talk to in East Helena … see this as a significant benefit to the community.”
Schell said most people are happy to see the size of the pile being reduced.
But he said it was important to save the history of East Helena and would make it a goal to honor the smelter in some way.
“We will always make sure to remember history,” he said.
