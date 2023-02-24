The Great Divide Ski Patrol is raising funds to build a new ski patrol clinic.

Patrol members said they have started working with the Great Divide Ski Area to build a clinic that meets the community’s growing needs and hope to have it in place by next ski season.

People can help show their support by donating at the Great Divide Ski Patrol Foundation website by visiting https://gdspfoundation.org/donate.

The new clinic will have guest, patient, toboggan and ambulance access. It will offer more privacy for guests and their families, and a training room for team volunteer patrollers to help keep skills sharp.

The patrol hopes to raise $10,000. Those who donate will be eligible for a Blizzard ski setup, including bindings and mounting. The winner will be drawn from donations made through the website or via checks received through May 1. There is one entry for the first $100 donated, and an additional entry for each additional $50 donation. A $100 donation gets one entry, $150 gets two entries, $200 gets three entries, etc.

Plans are to build a 20-foot by 40-foot two-story 1,600 square foot building with half used for treatment space and half for training space.

The patrol is now in 135 square feet – “which is a little tight,” said Peter Strauss, board chair of the Great Divide Ski Patrol Foundation.

The ground floor will give the patrol the space to work with as many as four injuries at a time, with some level of privacy, he said.

The second floor will be a training room. Right now, the patrol is using the bar to help train new patrollers and to do the mandatory annual refreshers for current patrollers.

“We’re required to refresh medical care and toboggan pulling every year, no matter how experienced you might be,” Strauss said.

The building will be located to the south, across the creek from the Good Luck and Belmont chair lifts. It will have ski-in toboggan access, same-level vehicle (ambulance or personal vehicle) access and running water (bathrooms), none of the patrol has now.

Overall, the ski patrol hopes to raise $125,000, but has a $10,000 goal for this project, Strauss said

“This year, we’ll be focusing on getting the building built, but we also have to stock it with beds, chairs and more supplies, tools and other equipment than we have now, because we will have more space,” Strauss said.

He said the funding will also be used, after the building is up, for training tools and costs.

There are now 60 people on the patrol. There are about 45 who are regularly active and about 10 on duty any weekend day. Some have more than 30 years experience and some are in their rookie season. All are trained to the National Ski Patrol standards.

The ski area and volunteer ski patrol are separate entities, following the guidelines of the federal nonprofit charter of the National Ski Patrol, volunteer patrols.

The all-volunteer Great Divide Ski Patrol never charges for its services or the medical equipment, mostly splints and wraps, used to help those who need it, Strauss said.

The Great Divide Ski Patrol Foundation, a local, charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is made up of patrollers and others. It was created to support the new patrol clinic.

Also, the ski patrol’s annual Retro-Day & Poker Run on the slopes is March 18. Raffle prizes include two sets of skis and a snowboard through a raffle. There will also be items from local shops and National Ski Patrol to give away.

The winners of the Poker Run will get a cut of the pot.