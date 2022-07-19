Size estimate for fire north of Helena reduced to 88 acres

The size estimate for the Moors Mountain fire in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness north of Helena was reduced from 150 to 88 acres Tuesday, with U.S. Forest Service officials saying that better mapping led to the new estimate.

There are now 137 personnel assigned to the lightning-caused blaze that was reported about 3:45 p.m. Saturday around the Hunters Gulch trailhead near Nelson.

Officials said Tuesday that firefighters will be using natural features and handline to contain the perimeter in an effort to minimize impacts on the wilderness.

The forest service said quiet weather conditions are expected through Thursday with little to no precipitation. Afternoon temperatures will be warming, along with lowering afternoon humidity.

Officials said Monday night that a closure order is now in effect for the eastern half of Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. Fire traffic will be concentrated on Beaver Creek Road east of Nelson, so avoid this road if possible.

The area closure includes parts of the Refrigerator Canyon Trail #259 past the Wilderness boundary, as well as a section of Hunters Gulch Trail #255, Willow Creek Trail #260 and Trail #263. The closure will be in effect until Sept. 1, unless rescinded earlier.

“Their goal is to continue to the hold fire west of private infrastructure and jurisdiction,” Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials said on Facebook.

Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said the order is to keep people a safe distance from the fire and give space to fire personnel to manage the incident.

"We are also asking for people to travel slowly down Beaver Creek Road as we have many fire personnel going in and out on that road right now,” Bushnell said.

Five smokejumpers responded Saturday and set up an anchor point, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. Also, a 20-person crew hiked into the fire on Sunday. The aircraft have been dropping retardant on the ridgeline.

The smoke column is visible from Helena and White Sulphur Springs.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that no residences in that area are threatened.

For more on the fire, and other fires in the United States, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.