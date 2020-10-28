Six cited after hunters fire into elk herd in Meagher County

Six people were cited after a group of roughly 100 hunters fired into a herd of elk Sunday in Meagher County, Montana wildlife officials said.

Four of the hunters were cited for shooting from the road, one was cited for failure to validate a license and one was cited for using a license from another district, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon said. FWP was not able to immediately provide the names of those who were cited, and a call to the Meagher County Courthouse went to voicemail Wednesday afternoon.

About 50 of the elk in the herd were killed, FWP reported.

One elk remained unclaimed and two were confiscated from hunters who were cited. Those three elk were donated to a local food bank.

FWP officials said there is evidence that other elk were injured during the incident, but they were not recovered. Authorities are unsure how many other elk might have been injured.

"We didn't write as many tickets as you'd think," Lemon said. "Hunters were fortunate that no more elk were injured."

Meagher County Undersheriff Jerami West said one of the people in the group died from a heart complication that was unrelated to the hunt. The person's name has not yet been released.