Sissi: A misbehavin’ woman who made history

Corsage

At The Myrna Loy (R)

Grade: B+

Princess Diana and Duchess Meghan are not the first royals to discover that the crown rustled their exquisitely coiffured hair.

The honor roll of history’s most rebellious leading ladies must include Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie, whose titles included Empress of Austria and Queen of Hungary. To most, she’s Sissi – sassy Sissi, I’d say.

In 1852, at age 15, Elisabeth was coveted by His Majesty Franz Joseph, young leader of Austria who proposed to “Sissi” days later.

Sissi was strikingly beautiful, the “beauty queen empress.”

The Empress reigned for 44 years. Like Diana, she bristled at the constraints of her royal robes.

Film’s fascination with the empress began in 1957 when 17-year-old Romy Schneider starred in the “Sissi,” the first chapter in the Sissi trilogy.

Some 45 years later, in 2022, Netflix released the six-part series “The Empress.”

Cue Strauss again: Onto the crowded dance floor twirls “Corsage.”

Self-disclosure: Sissi has never been on my radar, nor am I familiar with Austrian history.

So mine is not a trustworthy critique of the history embedded in “Corsage.”

But “Corsage” belongs in the “inspired by” genre. The director has acknowledged creative license.

“This is not a film that’s trying to be ‘correct’ in a historical sense,” confessed Austrian director Marie Kreutzer, “but I still tried to stay true to what I read about her.”

Critics have pointed out 2022 light fixtures on the 1877 set. Sissi walks out of a regal meal with her middle finger raised in a quite modern sign of disgust.

I found “Corsage” captivating, an unapologetically revisionist portrait of the strong-willed reluctant empress – a feminist amplification of her life.

“Corsage” is a depressing portrait of the lacing up of a woman who could barely breathe inside her corsage, her corset. It unfolds like the chronicle of a repressed woman’s psychological suicide. I view the watery ending as a poetic suicide, even though we know she lived two decades more.

Symptoms of mental illness abound, with manic moments interrupting her depression. We see signs of eating disorders, with tiny meals and obsession over the size of her waist.

I’m embracing “Corsage” as a cinematic poem, an impressionistic portrait of a complex woman. Vicky Kriep’s blistering performance seems certain to earn Oscar recognition.

“Corsage” reminds us that women from all historical periods have suffered from having their corsets laced up too tightly.

Let’s let the empress have the final words, from one of her poems:

O’er thee, like thine own sea birds

I’ll circle without rest

For me earth holds no corner

To build a lasting nest.