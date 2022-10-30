Simple steps for an extra safe Halloween

The National Safety Council and U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer these tips to help make Halloween a safe and happy holiday for everyone.

Costume safety

Choose a costume that won't cause safety hazards.

● All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant

● If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks

● Opt for nontoxic Halloween makeup over masks, which can obscure vision; always test makeup in a small area first to see if any irritation develops

● Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation

When they're on the prowl

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility because of low lighting at night also plays a factor in these incidents.

Tips for when your children are out:

● A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds

● If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you

● Agree on a specific time children should return home

● Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car

● Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends

● Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies

Safety tips for motorists

● Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs

● Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully

● At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing

● Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween

Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the state Capitol building.

Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen will also have treats for trick-or-treaters.