Silverman Law Office, PLLC invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of its new Helena location with an evening of appetizers, drinks, networking activities and the chance to win some prizes.

In coordination with the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, the Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting celebration will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Silverman Law Office’s new location at 2620 Colonial Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

Chili O’Brien’s will cater the appetizers, and Lakeside on Hauser will provide the bar. Guests will have an opportunity to compete in various games for fun prizes, and the first person to complete a scavenger hunt around the office will win a JBL Partybox portable party speaker. The winner of a business card drawing will take home a new Yeti Tundra cooler.

Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 Montanans since it was founded in 2012 by attorney Joel Silverman. With offices in Helena and Bozeman, the law firm specializes in tax law, estate planning, business law, liquor and gaming law, real estate transactions and more.

The Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting celebration is intended to help promote local business, foster professional connections, and strengthen partnerships within the Helena community.

For more information, contact Silverman Law Office Marketing Manager Jesse Chaney at jesse@mttaxlaw.com or call 406-449-4829.