Silver polished. Pillows straight. Heart empty.

The power of “Remains of the Day” lies in its portrait of Stevens’ refusal to allow himself to be loved, and, as a result, his dutiful acceptance of a deep loneliness. Miss Kenton and Mr. Stevens engage in dialogue that’s evasive, poetic and so very sad.

“Why do you always have to hide what you feel,” she says to him, searching for a way into his heart. The closest he comes to “I love you” is when she says she may leave, because another man has offered her marriage.

“You mean so much to this house. You are extremely important to this house,” he says, coding his affection.

Neither will express love, so their touching bond never finds completion.

We celebrate Stevens for his impeccable work as the head butler, running the house. No detail is too small to be done well. He irons the daily newspaper, before placing it by his master’s breakfast plate.

He puts others first, even at the expense of his own fulfillment.

What do we make of that? Do we admire the unconditional love he shows for his job and for those he serves? Or do we see him as tragic?

Both. He’s a man of dignity who lives a life of unselfish service.