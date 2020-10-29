Silver polished. Pillows straight. Heart empty.

Remains of the Day
Amazon Prime, et al.
(PG)
Grade: A
Mr. Stevens, esteemed butler, and Miss Kenton, fastidious housekeeper, longed but never loved. Now, 20 years later, they meet for tea and reflect, poetically and ambiguously, on roads not taken.
“I sometimes look back and regret the choices I’ve made, she says,” as they walk towards her bus.
“Yes, I suppose we all feel that way at times,” he says, left hand holding an umbrella over her head, while his right hand helps her aboard. Their hands linger, then slip slowly apart.
As the bus pulls away, finalizing the road not taken, she looks back at him warmly, wistfully.
Deep inside, both are deep in remembrance of things past, pondering – grieving, really – for the life that might have been.
“Remains of the Day” is an exquisite love story, about the love not taken. The London Guardian called it “a subtle masterpiece of quiet desperation.”
I was in the mood for a love story, and pondered which one I might revisit. We’ve already shared “Doctor Zhivago” together, where Omar Sharif faces the agonizing choice between Geraldine Chaplin and Julie Christie. That, too, ends with a man choosing one, but forever loving another.
Great loves stories churn deeply, diving beneath the superficial cliches of romance, to explore the dark currents. All textures of love are in the palette, with nuance and shades. Light and shadow make a great painting, each needing the other.
Great literature is ambiguous, complex and thought-provoking.
The film is set during the rise of Nazi Germany, and the butler’s employer appears to be a sympathizer, who fires Jewish servants. But when Stevens is asked his opinion of the man he works for, he shows utmost, seemingly blind, loyalty.
“Dignity makes a great butler,” he says. “In England we set the pillows straight.”
When asked he overheard fascist conversations while serving, he speaks of duty.
“I am there to serve, not to agree or disagree. It’s not my place to be curious about such matters.”
Dignity. Duty. Loyal obedience. Stevens is, at once, both admirable and culpable. He’s dependable to a fault, and does not judge those he serves.
We watch Stevens fire his own father, as his health declines – no butler dare drop a tray. We watch him delay going to his dying father’s side, because the dinner he’s hosting has not yet ended.
Stevens is hiding tears and regrets, under a veneer of propriety.
The power of “Remains of the Day” lies in its portrait of Stevens’ refusal to allow himself to be loved, and, as a result, his dutiful acceptance of a deep loneliness. Miss Kenton and Mr. Stevens engage in dialogue that’s evasive, poetic and so very sad.
“Why do you always have to hide what you feel,” she says to him, searching for a way into his heart. The closest he comes to “I love you” is when she says she may leave, because another man has offered her marriage.
“You mean so much to this house. You are extremely important to this house,” he says, coding his affection.
Neither will express love, so their touching bond never finds completion.
We celebrate Stevens for his impeccable work as the head butler, running the house. No detail is too small to be done well. He irons the daily newspaper, before placing it by his master’s breakfast plate.
He puts others first, even at the expense of his own fulfillment.
What do we make of that? Do we admire the unconditional love he shows for his job and for those he serves? Or do we see him as tragic?
Both. He’s a man of dignity who lives a life of unselfish service.
He’s a man who knows he cannot control love so well as he controls this household. So, unwilling to allow the messiness of a relationship to enter a life comprised of perfectly folded napkins, he declines to risk love.
Stevens will spend the remains of his days doing impeccable work. But he will also occasionally look back on his past and see other remains – the love he left behind.
For the record, the film is breathtakingly beautiful. Seeing 55 candles light an elegant dinner (someone had to count them) followed by two silhouettes against a blue wall almost drew me to tears. James Ivory directs delicately with gorgeous photography by Tony Pierce-Roberts. It’s based on the book by Nobel Prize-winning British author Kazuo Ishiguro.
Oh, by the way, since we’re name-dropping, the cast includes Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and Christopher Reeve.
But don’t see it for the stars or for the eight Oscar nominations or for the Nobel author.
See it, instead, to ponder love and to cry.
