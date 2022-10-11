Shower to Empower: Celebrating a year of helping Helena's unsheltered neighbors

Every Tuesday morning since November 2021, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church has opened its facilities to provide free showers for Helena's unsheltered community.

To celebrate the first year of the Shower to Empower program -- which is co-hosted by United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area and Good Samaritan Ministries -- free haircuts, bike repairs and lunch were also provided at the church on Tuesday.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen, state Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell and other local officials came to the celebration to participate in a conversation about housing.

“If you know what I know, this is a needed program, and we need to roll up our sleeves and get involved…" Collins said. "Let’s get together and see how we can help our unsheltered neighbors.”

The discussion touched on topics including American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance (MERA) program for temporary housing, bathroom access near downtown, lighting on Logan Street, the “Yes In My Backyard” (YIMBY) pro-housing movement, felonies as a barrier to housing, internet access to apply for assisted housing and to get on waitlists, the length of the housing process for unsheltered people, the high cost of housing in Helena, parking and more.

“I think one thing we’ve figured out while we are here is that the issues are vast, complicated and complex,” said Mark Nay, the street outreach coordinator for Good Samaritan. “They’re not going to be fixed overnight. I think what is really important to this community as we look for solutions is that number one sustainable solutions. I think just as important as sustainable solutions is that we have efficient solutions, and there’s a lot of red tape in the processes that we have. They’re complicated. They delay things. Folks in crisis or living on the street… have to sit on a waitlist for four months to get an ID. That’s inefficient.”

The conversation highlighted the idea that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for all unsheltered people, but they are all worthy of a solution.

Jeff Buscher, a community impact coordinator for United Way, knows many of the Shower to Empower participants by name. He explained what he calls the “Continuum of Care” (COC).

“Each week on Wednesdays, we have our conference call over Zoom where all these agencies get together, and we actually pull a list of unsheltered folks,” said Buscher. “We go through the list and check who is working with this person and that person, have they been in the hospital, are they any closer to gaining housing. We have those conversations. That’s the 10,000 foot view of talking about these people.”

Buscher brought up the “Point In Time Survey” that United Way conducts each January, which is a population count of Helena’s unsheltered population. This involves counting people at God’s Love homeless shelter and on the street. Last year, Buscher stated that five to 10 people were counted outside in the cold, but most had found shelter.

Buscher explained that God’s Love has a men's shelter for about 30, a women’s shelter for seven, and room to host seven families. On very cold nights, they open up the dining room floor to take in about 20 more people. God’s Love is a privately funded shelter, and it’s the only shelter option in Helena for unsheltered people currently.

“Last year during the Point In Time Survey, I spent a good three or four hours (at God’s Love),” said Buscher. “Frankly, I had some great conversations with some of our unsheltered neighbors, and I just came away with the sense that as a community, we could do better than that for people.”

Buscher pointed out that the community conversation around housing would hopefully spark more community involvement and more public funding instead of the main responsibility being put onto non-profits to fundraise to support these programs.

United Way has sorted its housing goals and policies from the last five pages of its 2018 “Tri-County Housing Needs Assessment Survey” into categories and is working on creating subcommittees to address the need for changed policies, finding housing, speeding up the housing process and more.

“That’s our role as United Way to hold the conversations, to invite people to the table who can make a difference,” said Buscher. ”…You got to start somewhere.”