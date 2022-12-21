Short film, ‘Swing,’ holds its hometown debut Thursday at The Myrna Loy

“Swing,” a short film by three Helenans, makes its hometown debut 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at The Myrna Loy, followed by a Q&A with the actors and director.

It’s the story of a marriage that’s grown a bit stale until a surprise package arrives on the couple’s doorstep.

While the object in the box delights Terri, portrayed by veteran Helena actor, Mary Riitano, it horrifies her husband, Paul, played by Andy Cottrell of Cow Tipping Comedy.

“I had this idea for a film about a couple in the middle of the road in life who had sort of lost their spark and then something happens to them,” said writer and director Brock Forrette.

He describes it as “a comedy, drama, romance. It’s very light and fun and it has a little dash of magical realism. We shot it seven years ago.

“I was a student in the MSU film and photography program,” and graduated in 2014. “I had just made a horror film, and I just wanted to go in the opposite direction with something very light and fun and whimsical.”

Mary starred in his horror film, “Beast,” so he knew he wanted her in the female lead. “We are great collaborators and have a strong friendship.”

A connection through a friend led to finding Cottrell.

“Terri is a luminous spirit,” who is quirky and unconventional and wants to travel and go on adventures, said Riitano, who has been acting for 18 years.

She’s appeared in 23 local theater productions, from IT to Carroll College and Grandstreet Theatre. She’s also appeared in seven independent films and two documentaries and earned a best supporting actress award at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema for her role in “Wuthering Heights.”

Terri’s husband, Paul, is a “boring guy,” said Cottrell, calling him a “fear-based” and “resentful” character. “He’s afraid to do anything.”

“I have to go into my improv sort of suitcase” to play him, said Cottrell, who does improv with CTC troupe weekly at Lewis & Clark Brewery. He’s also in a music comedy group, Shark Rodeo, with John McLellan.

Forrette sees Riitano’s acting strengths and Cottrell’s comedy skills as just the magical mix he wanted in the film.

“It’s a film that’s fun and funny but tries to talk about serious life stuff.”

Cottrell sees the film as a perfect example of how opportunities can present themselves if you keep your eyes wide open and say “yes” to them.

“Things are placed in your life for a reason you don’t know until it happens.”

If the film setting looks familiar, well that’s because it was all shot in Helena.

In fact, they used the home of Forrette’s mom.

Forrette believes in filmmaking as an immersive, collaborative experience, so the whole film crew moved in. “Mom let everyone live in the house for two weeks.”

The Helena debut is not only a time to share the excitement of the film finally being done and out on the film festival circuit, it’s also a chance to raise funds to enter it in more film festivals.

“I’m so proud of how the film turned out,” Forrette said. “It just makes me so happy when I watch it. I’m just so excited to share it with people finally.

“I just hope it gives people a fresh perspective on their own lives.”

So far, the film’s been accepted at the Oregon and Texas short film festivals and the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival.

Tickets are $8 (general) and available online at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.