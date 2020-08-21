Shodair to award $10K through suicide awareness contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As part of its continued effort to create a healthy and hopeful Montana, Shodair Children’s Hospital has partnered with several businesses and news organizations statewide to offer $10,000 in scholarships through its annual suicide prevention awareness initiative that encourages students to speak up about mental health and suicide prevention.

Shodair is asking middle and high school students to share their message of hope to others around the state that may be struggling with their mental health and battling suicidal thoughts during this pandemic. The children’s hospital will be awarding $10,000 through four categories: written, video, visual and judge’s choice. The theme is: COVID-19 has us all wearing masks, but many of us are wearing a different kind of mask. What kind of mask are you hiding behind and what can we do to help others remove any shame associated with mental illness?

The event coincides with September’s National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and is meant to engage Montana’s youth in breaking down stigmas.