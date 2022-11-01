Shodair receives $1.5M from Murdock trust to help build new hospital

M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust officials said Tuesday they have granted $1.5 million to help Shodair Children’s Hospital to help build the new hospital now under construction.

“Our benefactor, Jack Murdock, understood the importance of investing in mental health and well-being to help ensure that all individuals can flourish, and communities can thrive,” Jill Lemke, senior director for training and capacity building, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, said in a news release.

Since 1975, the Trust has contributed $101.8 million through 679 grants to nonprofits serving communities in Montana and $1.2 billion combined in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Shodair continues to raise funds for the $66 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year with patients moving into the new hospital at the end of January.

Shodair officials said this latest tally toward their $14 million fundraising goal now stands at $11.5 million. The project has been the most significant fundraising in Shodair’s history. More than 90% of project dollars will stay in Montana, officials said.

Five years ago, Shodair’s leaders began meeting with clinicians, architects and former patients and families to discuss what kind of facility would serve children best.

The new 134,000-square-foot three-story hospital features a pool, chapel and smudge room since 19% of the patients are Native American. It has a pharmacy, full-court gymnasium and space for patient events.

Shodair, 2755 Colonial Drive, will be tearing down two-thirds of its existing space, leaving the remaining third as is for support and business staff.

The hospital now serves up to 74 patients at a time in 40 rooms, with patients in double occupancy rooms sharing bathrooms. The new hospital will have 82 individual rooms serving 82 patients, each with their own bathroom.

Shodair Children’s Hospital has been helping Montana’s children for 126 years, first as an orphanage, then as a pediatric hospital, and now as a psychiatric and genetics hospital. Shodair officials note that 20% of Montana’s children experience a mental health issue.

“Shodair's ability to care for children with varying severities of mental illness — aggression for example — is somewhat hindered by the current facility because it lacks flexibility,” Shodair CEO Craig Aasved said.

He said the design phase has been a collaborative effort leaning into five words: open, flexible, intentional, safe and hopeful.”

“This new space is really just for the kids, and that’s evident in the thoughtful design,” Aasved said.

The Murdock Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest — Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington — that seek to strengthen the region’s educational, spiritual and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways. Since its inception in 1975, the trust has awarded more than 7,500 grants totaling more than $1.2 billion.

Shodair Children’s Hospital is a nonprofit organization. Officials said its areas of distinction include the Acute Psychiatric Inpatient Program, Child & Adolescent Residential Treatment Programs, School at Shodair, Outpatient Services, School Based Services and its nationally recognized Comprehensive Medical Genetics Program. It is the state’s only Children’s Miracle Network-affiliated hospital.

For more information visit Murdock Trust at https://murdocktrust.org/ or Shodair at Shodair.org.