Shodair Children's Hospital was named Business of the Year at the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce's annual awards luncheon Thursday.
Shodair CEO Craig Aasved, a chamber board member, accepted the award on behalf the mental health hospital.
"Shodair has an incredibly rich history of serving Helena," Aasved said. "I feel privileged to get to a part of this organization."
The hospital served more than 1,800 patients in 2018 and is in the process of opening outpatient services in Missoula and Butte, according to the chamber's outgoing Executive Board Chairman John McLaughlin, who is the president of Stockman Bank in Helena. McLaughlin characterized Shodair as a vital member of the Helena business community in his presentation.
The chamber's Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Rex Walsh. Chamber President and CEO Cathy Burwell told the nearly 400 people in attendance that she considers Volunteer of the Year to be the most important award handed out annually, citing the approximately 6,000 volunteer hours it takes to run the various chamber events and programs a year.
"I even got a haircut this morning, and I didn't even know this was happening. Thank you," Walsh, a Stockman Bank vice president, said.
Mike Mergenthaler, the chamber's vice president, received the Hospitality Hero award. Mergenthaler could not hold back his tears during his acceptance speech, but managed to thank those who have helped him over the years.
"I appreciate all of you. Thank you," he said.
McLaughlin presented Bill Simons, a Carroll College alumnus and longtime Helena optometrist, with the chamber's Business Person of the Year award, calling it "very well deserved."
The Small Business of the Year award was handed out to Big Sky Brokers, a local real estate brokerage firm that employs 34 brokers and Realtors. Three of the four co-owners, Teresa Lightbody, Mark Stahly and Maureen Oelkers — also a chamber board member — accepted the award.
"I stuffed the voting box," Oelkers joked. "It has been a great journey. We're so grateful for this business community."
McLaughlin also presented his Chairman's Choice award to Montana state Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Helena, and Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, for their work in getting the Montana Museums Act of 2020 passed during the last legislative session.
The piece of legislation will partially fund the construction of Montana Historical Society's Heritage Center, an estimated $44 million project, among other museum-related programs and initiatives, by increasing the state lodging sales and use tax from 3% to 4%.
McLaughlin said the Heritage Center will pump millions of dollars into the local economy.
Dooling, also a chamber board member, said that as a fourth generation Montanan, she was proud of the legislation and that it will have a statewide effect.
The chamber's incoming Executive Board of Directors Chairwoman Sara Medley, who is the CEO of Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, closed out the afternoon's festivities by outlining her goals for the coming year.
Medley announced the chamber's theme for 2020 is "making the chamber healthier." As such, she intends to spur on enrollment in the organization's Helena Leaders Network, develop an organization vision, revise its mission statement and foster a healthier working relationship with the business community.
She also detailed potential future projects, including a co-op child care facility to serve downtown and the creation of "chamber diplomats," former board chairs working as a group to "augment what (the chamber) is already doing."
"We are looking to the future," Medley said.
