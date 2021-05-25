Shodair launches capital campaign for $66M expansion

Aasved said the expansion will provide a big boost in flexibility in how the facility treats kids in a multitude of different ways.

Shodair has had a long waiting list that Aasved has said could include anywhere from 30 to 50 kids at a time.

The current facility has 40 rooms with 74 beds, and the new one will have 82 individual rooms. This will not only offer patients more privacy, but wholly eliminates the need to separate kids via their diagnosis.

"We can't group certain kids together, which contributed to a growing waiting list," Aasved said.

The project also includes the construction of a new medical office building that will house the genetics department, which Shodair wants to give its own identity in this new facility. Aasved said the facility will be more efficient for Shodair's staff, more welcoming for the families of Shodair's patients and more comfortable for the kids seeking treatment.

"It has been put together for efficiency and what is best for patients," Aasved said.

In total, the size of the facility will increase by approximately 30,000 square feet. The majority of the hospital will be replaced with only a few sections of the existing facility remaining.