Shodair hosts open houses to show off its new Helena hospital

Shodair Children’s Hospital is hosting open houses this week to give the public, various community groups, health care partners, employees and their families the chance to tour its new $66 million state-of-the-art facility as it readies to officially open its main campus in Helena later this month.

“This is a project for Montana and a facility that Montana kids and our employees deserve," CEO Craig Aasved said in a news release.

Shodair is a psychiatric facility for children. Services include the child and adolescent acute psychiatric inpatient program, child and adolescent residential treatment programs, a fully accredited school that operates year-round, outpatient services and school-based services.

There will be a community open house event for the public 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

The public is invited to take a tour, enjoy refreshments and talk to mental health professionals as Shodair Children’s Hospital wraps up construction to its new facility at 2755 Colonial Drive.

Parking for the new building and for events is no longer at its previous location and can be accessed by driving down Shodair Drive and parking in the southeast corner of the property. Parking attendants will be along Colonial Drive to help people.

The new 134,000-square-foot hospital will have 82 individual patient rooms with private bathrooms. Officials said 87% of the new space is devoted to patient care and no new space is for administrative services, and the building replaces a facility that was 99,000 square feet. The groundbreaking was held in October 2020.

The new hospital will have an education wing for the accredited school including space for occupational and speech therapies as well as a life skills classroom where patients learn about daily living skills.

It will feature a full-court gymnasium and weight room and a public café and coffee bar called the Hope Café.

It will also have amenities such as a smudge room and sensory hallway, a special care area on the acute inpatient floor. Two-thirds of the existing hospital will be demolished for parking once the new medical office building across the campus is completed later this spring.

Shodair broke ground in April on the new $10 million medical office building at the corner of Saddle and Shodair drives.

The 25,000-square-foot office will be the home to psychiatric outpatient services as well as Montana’s medical genetics program, which Shodair has operated for nearly 50 years. It’s the state’s only medical genetics program and provides services to patients at the Helena campus and through clinics statewide.

Shodair is Montana’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The network raises funds for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to children in the United States and Canada.

Shodair says 99% of its patients are from Montana. While 75% of patients are from economically disadvantaged families, Shodair accepts all insurances and private pay with in-house financial assistance for those eligible.

Shodair officials said they secured $52 million in bonds for the new hospital and are raising funds for the remaining $14 million, with less than $2 million remaining.

An open house for emergency responders was 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and a career fair was 3-6 p.m. Tuesday.

“What better time to hold a career fair than when we have an incredible new hospital to share,” Desiree Navaro, chief human resource officer, said in a news release.

She said the new building sends a powerful message that Shodair is dedicated to creating a safe and flexible space to care for children’s mental health and to be an “employer of choice as the premiere children’s psychiatric hospital in the region and beyond.”

Other open houses are:

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday there will be a health care partner event.

From 4-7 p.m. Wednesday there will be an employee and families event.

From 7-8 a.m. Thursday Hometown Helena will tour the new facility.

For more information call the main reception desk at 406-444-7500.

Shodair Children’s Hospital began as a home for orphaned and abandoned children in 1896. It became the first facility in the state to treat children with polio and the first with a chemical dependency unit dedicated to adolescents.

Shodair is a nonprofit organization overseen by a board of community members.

On March 28, 1937, the Helena Independent Daily reported that former Butte resident Louis William Shodair, who had moved to Los Angeles, had donated $200,000 to be used to start a hospital “devoted exclusively to the treatment of children with physical handicaps.”

At the time, it was the largest single gift in the history of philanthropy in Helena. It was to be known as the “Louis William Shodair Home for Crippled Children” and was to be operated as a unit of the Montana Children’s Home and Hospital.

The newspaper reported that Shodair was good friends with children’s home board member Mrs. H.S. Hepner, and it was through her efforts that Shodair chose the children’s home for his gift.

He returned to Butte as a businessman, and it was his Butte property he deeded to the children’s home for the Shodair hospital, the newspaper reported.

