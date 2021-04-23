Shodair gets $500K from Dick Anderson Construction

Shodair Children’s Hospital has received a $500,000 donation from Dick Anderson Construction, directed to the $66 million Hospital’s campuswide initiative, it was announced Friday.
The donation is in addition to a previous personal gift of $200,000 from Dick and Margaret Anderson which brings the family’s total investment to $700,000, Shodair said in a news release. The Anderson's company had been hired to build the new hospital.
“Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the Anderson’s generosity,” said Dr. Joel Maes, president of the foundation board of trustees for Shodair. Maes said this is one of several early donations Shodair has received from people who understand the hospital needs to expand.
Margaret Anderson said they know how much the donation means to children who depend on Shodair.
“We know the value of this care, and how professionally Shodair has delivered it through the years, both here in Helena and throughout Montana,” she said in the news release.
The Shodair campus initiative features a new hospital building, a model for pediatric behavioral care which will provide more capacity. Future plans for the campus also include a second medical office building that will house the Medical Genetic Program along with outpatient programs and pediatric services for the community.
Craig Aasved, Shodair’s chief executive officer, said this is one of the greatest projects in the hospital's 125-year history. He called the donation “an enormous boost.”
“Dick Anderson is a wonderful longtime friend of our organization, and we treasure his grand gesture which we are confident will help set a dynamic pace for giving from here forward,” he said in a news release.
Dick Anderson Construction was founded in 1975 and has offices in Helena, Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula, Montana, and Sheridan, Wyoming. Dick and Margaret raised their family in Helena and have been leaders on the local and statewide level.