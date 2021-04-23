Shodair gets $500K from Dick Anderson Construction

Shodair Children’s Hospital has received a $500,000 donation from Dick Anderson Construction, directed to the $66 million Hospital’s campuswide initiative, it was announced Friday.

The donation is in addition to a previous personal gift of $200,000 from Dick and Margaret Anderson which brings the family’s total investment to $700,000, Shodair said in a news release. The Anderson's company had been hired to build the new hospital.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the Anderson’s generosity,” said Dr. Joel Maes, president of the foundation board of trustees for Shodair. Maes said this is one of several early donations Shodair has received from people who understand the hospital needs to expand.

Margaret Anderson said they know how much the donation means to children who depend on Shodair.

“We know the value of this care, and how professionally Shodair has delivered it through the years, both here in Helena and throughout Montana,” she said in the news release.