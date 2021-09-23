Shodair Children’s Hospital offers scholarships for mental health awareness

“Youth suicide rates in Montana are nearly double the national average and we want to do all we can to change that,” said Craig Aasved, CEO of Shodair Children’s Hospital. “One first step in suicide prevention and breaking down stigma is creating a safe place for conversations and a platform for young people to share their story. This contest is yet another way we are continuing to meet our mission, to heal, help, and inspire hope with the continued help from our stakeholders. Stigmas prevent people from seeking the help they need, so if we can empower Montana’s youth to speak up, then we’ve done our job.”