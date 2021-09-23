Shodair Children’s Hospital offers scholarships for mental health awareness

Shodair Children’s Hospital is hosting its third annual scholarship contest to raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Partnering with organizations statewide, Shodair Children’s Hospital is offering $10,000 in scholarships to encourage students to engage in critical thinking and speaking up about mental health and suicide prevention. This year’s theme is: “What impact has the pandemic had on the mental health of youth?” This contest provides an outlet for youth around the state to process this heavy topic, break down stigmas and unite in hope.
The goal is to encourage middle and high school students to share their message of hope to others around the state that may be struggling with their mental health and battling suicidal thoughts.
“There are people in my family who deal with mental health struggles,” said Eve Monforte, an eighth-grade scholarship winner from 2020. “I can relate to it even though I don’t have a mental illness myself.”
In 2019, Shodair developed this annual scholarship contest to encourage youth to take part in shifting the perception around this crucial and often taboo topic. Since its origination, the contest has had a positive reception by teens across the state and has gained momentum in participation, with more than double the entries in 2020 compared to its inaugural year. The hospital hopes to continue with this trajectory to reach more students and families than ever before.
“Youth suicide rates in Montana are nearly double the national average and we want to do all we can to change that,” said Craig Aasved, CEO of Shodair Children’s Hospital. “One first step in suicide prevention and breaking down stigma is creating a safe place for conversations and a platform for young people to share their story. This contest is yet another way we are continuing to meet our mission, to heal, help, and inspire hope with the continued help from our stakeholders. Stigmas prevent people from seeking the help they need, so if we can empower Montana’s youth to speak up, then we’ve done our job.”
Participants must be between the ages of 13 and 18 and enrolled in a public school, private school, or home school in Montana. Applications must be submitted to shodair.org by 11:59 p.m. MDT on Monday, Sept. 27. Each submission is thoroughly reviewed by a panel and judged based on the level of messaging, how impactful the piece is and the project’s creativity.
The scholarship competition is in four categories: written (500-word essay), video (three minute mp4), visual (sculpture, painting, drawing contact Alana Listoe at 406-444-7561) and judge's choice.
Shodair is a nonprofit facility that serves children, adolescents, and young adults and is the state’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The medical genetics department at Shodair is the state’s only medical genetics program and provides comprehensive services to patients at the Helena Campus and through outreach clinics statewide. For more information, visit Shodair.org.