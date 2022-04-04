Shodair breaks ground on new $10M medical office building

Shodair Children’s Hospital recently broke ground on a new $10 million medical office building at Saddle and Shodair drives in Helena. The 25,000-square-foot structure will house an outpatient clinic as well as medical genetics services.
The new building, expected to be completed in February, is in addition to the new $66 million hospital under construction set to be finished by the end of the year.
The new medical office building is part of the overall campus expansion to provide a more flexible, safer space for patients to receive services.
CEO Craig Aasved said the new space is being created for services in psychiatry and medical genetics and will better meet the needs of families as well as set up space for staff to do their jobs with ease.
SMA Architecture and Design and Dick Anderson Construction are overseeing the project as well as the new hospital now under construction.
Dr. Abe Elias, medical director of genetics, said the genetics team is very excited about the new clinic and lab space.
“The new clinic offers a welcoming environment for our patients and their families who seek care for genetic conditions,” he said in a March 25 news release.
He said the opportunity to plan laboratory space from the ground up allows Shodair to use genomic technologies to the greatest benefit of patients and be able to expand its unique model of individualized genetic medicine.
Shodair's Medical Genetics Program is nearly 50 years old and provides comprehensive laboratory testing and professional consultations in house. It’s the state’s only medical genetics program and provides services to patients at the Helena campus and through clinics statewide.
This state-of-the-art, nationally renowned program allows Montanans to get essential genetic services without having to travel to bigger cities like Seattle or Denver.
This is the second medical facility to begin construction in Helena within the past few weeks.
On March 17, Benefis Health System began construction on its $44 million, 64,000-square-foot Helena Specialty Center. It is being built on 3.25 acres where the Capital Hill Mall used to stand on Prospect Avenue. It will have 34 exam rooms and mostly focus on providing primary and specialty care services. It is expected to open in late 2023.
Since 1896, Shodair Children’s Hospital has cared for Montana’s most vulnerable residents. It now provides acute, residential and outpatient psychiatric care for Montana children and adolescents, and clinical and laboratory medical genetic services to residents of all ages. Three-quarters of its patients are on Montana Medicaid and 99% are from Montana.
Shodair is a nonprofit facility that serves children, adolescents and young adults and is Montana's only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
For more information visit Shodair.org.