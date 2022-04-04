Shodair breaks ground on new $10M medical office building

On March 17, Benefis Health System began construction on its $44 million, 64,000-square-foot Helena Specialty Center. It is being built on 3.25 acres where the Capital Hill Mall used to stand on Prospect Avenue. It will have 34 exam rooms and mostly focus on providing primary and specialty care services. It is expected to open in late 2023.

Since 1896, Shodair Children’s Hospital has cared for Montana’s most vulnerable residents. It now provides acute, residential and outpatient psychiatric care for Montana children and adolescents, and clinical and laboratory medical genetic services to residents of all ages. Three-quarters of its patients are on Montana Medicaid and 99% are from Montana.