Shodair announces Montana's Children's Miracle Network champion

Shodair Children's Hospital on Tuesday named Dakotah Hurley, 17, from Helena, as this year's Montana champion for the Children's Miracle Network.

Hurley joins other youth ambassadors, known as champions, from every state representing 170 hospitals.

During a ceremony Tuesday at Shodair, Hurley spoke about his struggles and the care he received from the mental health hospital.

He plans to attend Concordia College in the fall to study psychology and sociology so he can pursue a career helping others like Shodair helped him.

But first he will travel across the state visiting communities sharing his story and hoping to break down the stigma of adolescent mental health treatment.

Shodair is a nonprofit facility that serves children, adolescents and young adults and is the state’s only Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

