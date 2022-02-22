 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shodair announces Montana's Children's Miracle Network champion

Dakotah Hurley, 17,

Dakotah Hurley, 17, speaks to the crowd after begin named this year's Montana champion for the Children's Miracle Network during a ceremony Tuesday at Shodair Children's Hospital.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Shodair Children's Hospital on Tuesday named Dakotah Hurley, 17, from Helena, as this year's Montana champion for the Children's Miracle Network.

Hurley joins other youth ambassadors, known as champions, from every state representing 170 hospitals.

During a ceremony Tuesday at Shodair, Hurley spoke about his struggles and the care he received from the mental health hospital. 

He plans to attend Concordia College in the fall to study psychology and sociology so he can pursue a career helping others like Shodair helped him.

But first he will travel across the state visiting communities sharing his story and hoping to break down the stigma of adolescent mental health treatment.

Shodair is a nonprofit facility that serves children, adolescents and young adults and is the state’s only Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

