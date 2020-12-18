Shodair aims to start fundraising for facility rebuild

Helena nonprofit Shodair Children's Hospital will begin fundraising efforts for a facility rebuild next year.

According to CEO Craig Aasved, plans to expand the hospital began approximately four years prior and were largely based on the need for more capacity.

"There is a need, because we need to get kids in here," Aasved said. "We typically have a wait list. There are times where you have 30-50 kids on that list."

Capacity has long been an issue at Shodair. The hospital's mental health, psychiatric and therapeutic health services are in high demand for children who are victims of trauma. In addition to increasing capacity, the reconstruction of the hospital will focus on providing more adaptable and therapeutic spaces, including individual patient rooms. Currently, the hospital uses double occupancy residential patient rooms, according to Aasved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release from the Montana Department of Commerce in late November 2020, the hospital was successful in securing a $52 million bond sale to help finance construction of the facility. This is money that will need to be paid back by the nonprofit, which is why the hospital will still raise funds. However, the bond sale will allow the hospital to move forward with more favorable rates as construction on the facility begins.