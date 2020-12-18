Shodair aims to start fundraising for facility rebuild

Helena nonprofit Shodair Children's Hospital will begin fundraising efforts for a facility rebuild next year.
According to CEO Craig Aasved, plans to expand the hospital began approximately four years prior and were largely based on the need for more capacity.
"There is a need, because we need to get kids in here," Aasved said. "We typically have a wait list. There are times where you have 30-50 kids on that list."
Capacity has long been an issue at Shodair. The hospital's mental health, psychiatric and therapeutic health services are in high demand for children who are victims of trauma. In addition to increasing capacity, the reconstruction of the hospital will focus on providing more adaptable and therapeutic spaces, including individual patient rooms. Currently, the hospital uses double occupancy residential patient rooms, according to Aasved.
According to a press release from the Montana Department of Commerce in late November 2020, the hospital was successful in securing a $52 million bond sale to help finance construction of the facility. This is money that will need to be paid back by the nonprofit, which is why the hospital will still raise funds. However, the bond sale will allow the hospital to move forward with more favorable rates as construction on the facility begins.
"We are still interested in connecting with those across the state to fund the project," Aasved said.
The new facility is set to contain nine patient care units, including two residential psychiatric residential treatment facility high school units, two residential middle school units, two acute adolescent units and one acute children's unit. Early work on worksite preparation has begun and the facility is expected to be complete sometime in 2023, Aasved said.
Aasved said Shodair originally wanted to remodel the current facility and add on additional units, but running studies showed that this option would be prohibitively expensive when compared to building a new facility. Assved said only a small portion of the current facility will remain once construction is complete.
"This building project is for the betterment of kids in Montana," Aasved said.
Shodair plans to host an event on May 27, 2021 to unveil further details about the project and attempts to court donors.
