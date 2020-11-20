Shodair adapting to pandemic with new policies and procedures

Shodair Children's Hospital in Helena is changing some of its operating procedures to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A couple of positive cases have been reported within the local mental health hospital, and some of its employees have gone into quarantine after coming into contact with people who have the disease. Spokeswoman Alana Listoe said the staff is working closely with Lewis and Clark Public Health to ensure they follow proper procedures.

"It's a challenge," Listoe said. "Because unlike schools or when working with adults, we can't go all digital for residential patient care."

The facility currently houses approximately 53 residential patients.

CEO Craig Aasved said the hospital is trying to be proactive about limiting the spread of the virus. It has already discharged some patients and shut down two wards, but he hopes to reopen them as soon as possible.

Key vendors, such as emergency workers and repair services, are the only visitors allowed in the building. However, the hospital is arranging virtual visits for families when possible.

"We are taking new admissions," Aasved said. "But we are requesting a negative COVID test. We have not done this previously."