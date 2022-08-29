Shirtliff named to fill vacant Helena City Commission seat

The Helena City Commission on Monday selected Andy Shirtliff to fill a vacant commission seat.

The vote was 4-0 even though earlier in the evening Commissioner Sean Logan said he favored Troy McGee, who was the other finalist.

The seat vacated by Eric Feaver, who at age 77 died of natural causes in June, will be filled by Shirtliff until Jan. 1, 2024.

Shirtliff works as a business engagement specialist at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and previously held other jobs in state government and with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

A special meeting was scheduled ahead of the commission's regular Monday meeting to finish the commissioners' deliberations.

"In the interest of finding middle ground, I believe Mr. Shirtliff will likely be the best path forward," City Commissioner Emily Dean said during the continued deliberations.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said both Shirtliff and McGee "are capable and would make a great commissioner."

After the unanimous vote during the regular meeting, Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson administered the oath of office, and Shirtliff shook the hands of his fellow commissioners and took the seat to Dean's right.

"Thank you very much for this opportunity," Shirtliff said. "I look forward to working with you all. I thank the other applicants, the 12 citizens who stood up and put their name in a hat. Thanks to former Police Chief McGee. You've served our city honorably. Thank you to the citizens of Helena, and thank you to my wife."

He also took a moment to recognize his predecessor, Feaver.

"It's not lost on me, the position I'm in and the shoes that we're here to fill," Shirtliff said. "Commissioner Feaver, Eric was someone I admired. He left big shoes to fill and a legacy not just to strive for but to build off of. I miss him, and I hope to do as good as he would have done, and I hope to make him proud."

A steady flow of emails were sent to city commissioners in the days prior to Monday's vote with people urging officials to support one candidate over another.