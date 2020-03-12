'SHIFT': Helena College Showcase opens at the Holter

An arresting black -and-white photo of the Downtown Walking Mall at night.
A handcrafted rifle with ornate silver engraving and hand carved gunstock.
And an ink and mixed-media portrait of a joyous older couple.
These are just a few of the works in a new exhibit, “SHIFT,” that holds its opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Holter Museum of Art.
“SHIFT” showcases an array of artworks by 23 Helena College-University of Montana students and faculty.
The show ”is an attempt to have a dialog between the college’s two campuses to show what we’re both creating,” said Seth Roby, who is the moving force behind the show.
It’s also a highly visible public launch of the college’s new Art Department that has expanded its course offerings, starting in August 2019.
Students can now earn an Associate of Arts degree with a focus in fine arts that can be transferred to any Montana University System campus and to art schools nationwide.
“We have this dedication for the arts for the first time at Helena College,” said Roby, who is the sole full-time faculty member in the department.
The college has not only invested in his position, he said, but also in an art room and equipment.
Roby began teaching at the college in 2015 as an adjunct faculty member and has guided the expansion.
Previously, students could choose from just a handful of art classes, they now have a choice of seven classes, with more planned in the future.
The entire school got into promoting “SHIFT,” Roby said.
Students went from class to class to urge people to enter works.
“It was opened up to really showcase what this college is doing,” said Roby.
A committee of faculty and staff from both the Donaldson and Airport campuses made the final selection of 36 pieces that include: drawings, paintings, oils, acrylics, photographs, 3-D, digital art, multimedia, installations, quilts and more, selecting from a field of 92 submissions.
The 23 artists in the show range from self-taught, to those who have taken a few courses, to those pursuing art as a career.
“One of the cool things about this art show,” said Roby, “is it brings out the fact that professors have other lives.”
A case in point is John McLaughlin, who builds top-of-the-line custom firearms, but also teaches machining at Helena College.
Roby plans to make the art show an annual event, with a different theme each year.
This year’s “SHIFT” works were “to evoke ideas about movement, change and temporality,” he said, which also reflects what’s happening on campus with art.
Students are liking the change.
Roby has 80 students altogether in the five classes he’s teaching this semester, 12 of them art majors.
“Helena is a very creative town,” he said, and the college can be a stepping stone for those pursuing art degrees.
Roby admits he has big dreams for the Art Department. They’re tied to what the job market needs and what people want.
For instance, Roby sees a demand for and would like to add a media arts class that would teach animation, digital photography and graphic design.
One student who’s glad to see both the “SHIFT” art show and the new Art Department is sophomore nursing student Kelly Bourgeois.
She praised Roby for doing a “fantastic job” of building relationships with organizations like the Holter that allows students to exhibit their work.
She has three very different pieces in the show -- a watercolor mountainscape, a gouache and watercolor view of Montana’s big sky through wheat, and a portrait she calls “Odd Couple.”
The black ink portrait shows an older couple who are happy and comfortable with each other, she said.
Above them are decorative circles she made using the “ancient art of quilling” -- coils of thin paper strips shaped into designs that she uses to add color and depth and lightness to the piece.
“What I like projecting in my artwork is having fun and just bringing joy.”
Although she hasn’t taken any of Roby’s classes yet, “I hear excellent things from people who have.”
She hopes to take a class from him in linocut printmaking.
Another student artist is Nina Hansen, who will graduate this semester and transfer her art credits to Missoula for a media arts degree.
Of her three works in the show, her favorite is “Shoto,” -- a pen-and-ink portrait of an Anime character that shows an ever-changing shift of design patterns.
Helena College has been a real boost to her career.
“It’s a lot cheaper going to Helena College than starting at a four-year program,” she said.
When she first started at the college, there weren’t many art classes, but now she’s able to take more of the prerequisites she needs.
“I really like the program,” she said. “Seth allows you to open your creativity,” rather than judging students.
“He shows you different techniques and helps each student get to where they want.”