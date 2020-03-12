'SHIFT': Helena College Showcase opens at the Holter

Above them are decorative circles she made using the “ancient art of quilling” -- coils of thin paper strips shaped into designs that she uses to add color and depth and lightness to the piece.

“What I like projecting in my artwork is having fun and just bringing joy.”

Although she hasn’t taken any of Roby’s classes yet, “I hear excellent things from people who have.”

She hopes to take a class from him in linocut printmaking.

Another student artist is Nina Hansen, who will graduate this semester and transfer her art credits to Missoula for a media arts degree.

Of her three works in the show, her favorite is “Shoto,” -- a pen-and-ink portrait of an Anime character that shows an ever-changing shift of design patterns.

Helena College has been a real boost to her career.

“It’s a lot cheaper going to Helena College than starting at a four-year program,” she said.

When she first started at the college, there weren’t many art classes, but now she’s able to take more of the prerequisites she needs.