'She's like an angel': Helena woman spends thousands each year on back-to-school clothes for students

For the past 20 years or so, Elisabeth Danielsen has spent around $3,000-$4,000 of her own money every year on Helena children’s back-to-school clothes.

Helena’s Angel Fund then helps set up these donations at an elementary school for children to come pick up any clothes they may need.

“When I came over (to America) from Germany at 10 years old, I didn’t have much,” Danielsen said. “I didn’t have the ‘right’ clothes or the ‘right’ shoes, and kids called me names and made fun of me all the time. I don’t want these kids to have to go through what I had to go through.”

Wednesday marked the fourth year in a row that the back-to-school clothes donated by Danielsen were given out at Warren Elementary School. It was the first year ever that Danielsen got to attend the event and see all her donations in one place going to grateful families. Everything from coats, socks, shoes, pants and more all laid out in piles, waiting for kids to take them home.

Throughout the year, Danielsen shops sales around Helena and stores the items in her home till the time comes to give them out to the community. Without the sale pricing, the items would total around $8,000-$9,000.

“I’m a good shopper,” Danielsen stated.

“She’s a really good shopper!” emphasized Marcia Wall, founder of Angel Fund. “I made her a name tag so when she shops people know why she’s always in the stores.”

Wall noted how a lot of the stores Danielsen used to shop at are no longer in Helena. However, that doesn’t stop her from impacting the lives of Helena children in ways she would have loved as a little girl.

“I had a (fourth grade teacher in America), and she really helped me,” said Danielsen. “When kids gave me a bad time, she stepped in sometimes and protected me. The kids also made fun of me because of my accent. I didn’t know a word of English when I came over here. Not one word.”

When Danielsen and her family left Germany, they left of a town that was destroyed by bombs during World War II. The family came to the United States because they had relatives, Danielsen’s aunt and uncle, who lived in Oakland, California.

“We came over by boat. I remember the name of the boat. It was ‘The Italia,’” Danielsen said. “I remember that the storm was so, so bad. There was a ship behind us, and we couldn’t turn around because of the storm to save the people (when the ship wrecked), so they drowned. I don’t talk about it because it reminds me of too many bad things. That stays with you. It doesn’t leave.”

Danielsen’s husband, who’s retired now, is the reason she ended up in Montana. He worked for a German company and traveled a lot.

Danielsen did a little bit of everything throughout her life.

“When my cousin came over from Germany, she worked at a transformer company. I wasn’t old enough to work, but I worked (at the transformer company too),” said Danielsen. “I learned how to make transformers and electronics. I did that for quite a while (while also going to school). What are you going to do? You have to survive.”

In Montana, Danielsen worked as a chef at the Gates of the Mountains. It was at this job where she met Jim McGrane, who was a teacher and counselor at Helena Middle School and drove the Gates of the Mountains’ ferry tour boats during the summer. McGrane was also an Angel coordinator at Helena Middle School and helped Wall start Angel Fund over 33 years ago at Helena Middle School. Now, each school in Helena has an Angel coordinator.

McGrane introduced Danielsen to Wall and Angel Fund.

“(Danielsen) first started giving clothes to Jim Darcy because it was close to her home,” said Wall. “After we talked, we started taking things to Bryant school for many, many years. Then now, Warren school. We’re trying to spread the good news around.”

Wall noted how in the future, they may move the program to Broadwater Elementary School or Central Elementary School when the time is right.

“The first year (at Warren) I just divided up stuff by sizes and sent bags home with each contact family for the kids. Last year we did an open house, but we had to do it outside (because of COVID-19), so I had a little card table. The wind picked up, and clothes were blowing everywhere,” said Collette Ozburn, a counselor and the Angel Coordinator at Warren Elementary School. “This year we got to go back to setting it all out and (the kids) got to pick their own stuff out. A lot of these kids don’t have the opportunity to go shopping and pick out their own stuff. When you unpack the bags (Danielsen) sends over, there’s so much in each bag to lay out. It’s incredible.”

A little girl behind Danielsen brought her mother over to look at the shoe donations. The little girl grabbed a pair of hot pink slipper boots.

“These ones, will these ones fit, mom?” the little girl asked. The mom nodded.

The little girl was introduced to Elisabeth Danielsen and thanked her for all of the clothes.

“Like Elisabeth? Like our Elisabeth? I have an Elisabeth, but she’s a (child),” stated the little girl. Danielsen laughed.

“It’s been a really good relationship and friendship (with Danielsen),” Wall paused, teary-eyed. “She’s like an angel. She’s my angel friend.”

To contact the Angel Fund or donate, visit http://www.angelfundhelena.org/ or email theangelfundmt@gmail.com.