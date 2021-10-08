 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office seeking missing teen
Sheriff's office seeking missing teen

Kade Neymeyer

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office released a "Runaway Notice" on Friday for Kade Neymeyer, 15, who was last seen leaving East Helena High School at lunchtime.

She was wearing a black hoodie, a gray shirt with white lettering and a black backpack.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. Neymeyer has collar-length blonde hair, blue eyes and fair skin. 

Officials said this is not considered a suspicious circumstance.

Those with information should call 406-457-8866.

