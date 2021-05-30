Sheriff's office searching for missing woman

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has requested a Missing and Endangered Person advisory for Star Streets, 64.

She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Streets suffers from dementia and gets easily confused. She was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, being left at her van. She was last seen wearing green capris pants, a green button-down shirt, brown hiking boots and has a blue three-wheeled walker

She may be headed to Bozeman but may not remember how to get there, officials said. She may be in a blue 1996 Ford van with Montana license plate of 630960B. She may be with a small rat terrier, white with black spots.

There is concern for Street’s safety and well-being. If you have any information on Streets, call the Lewis and Clark Sheriff Office at (406) 447-8235 or call 9-1-1.

