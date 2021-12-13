Sheriff's office, fire department have 'Red Kettle' competition to raise funds

The Salvation Army in Helena is holding a Red Kettle Ring-Off this week between the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Helena Fire Department to help the community and promote some friendly competition.

The Helena Fire Department, led by Chief Jon Campbell, will ring 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Van’s Thriftway, 306 Euclid Ave.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton, will ring 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, also at Van’s Thriftway.

Both organizations also have Virtual Red Kettles on the Helena Virtual Red Kettle page (https://bit.ly/3e3NEUd) where people can make a donation from their computer or phone.

