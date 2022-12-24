Sheriff's, fire department holiday 'ring-off' brings in $5,753 for Salvation Army

Results were released Saturday for the Red Kettle "ring-off" between the Lewis and Clark’s Sheriff’s Office and the Helena Fire Department that raised more than $5,700 for The Salvation Army Helena.

The fire department raised $1,371 and the sheriff’s office brought in $4,382 for The Salvation Army, Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

"Last year, 2021, the Helena Fire Department beat us by $6,” Dutton said in a text. “So we had to try (harder) this year.”

He said members of the sheriff's reserve, search and rescue, plus full-time members responded to the challenge.

“We all know the money raised is a blessing to our community," Dutton said.

Salvation Army Maj. Brian West provided the ring-off totals and thanked both teams, saying the $5,753 would help others in the community.

"They did an amazing job and we are so grateful for their continued support," he said.