The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Leo Horsch ran away Sunday night from the 2700 block of Wylie Drive, officials said.

He was seen wearing a black Hurley hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact dispatch at 406-447-8235.