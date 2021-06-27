Sheriff warns public not to tamper with seized horses

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is asking people not to tamper with the horses that his department has been taking care of after someone threw them apples and caused some infighting among the animals.

“Last night someone jumped the fence guarding the seized horses and threw in apples,” Dutton posted Sunday on Facebook. “The horses are on a strict diet right now, apples are not part of it.”

He said the horses fought over the apples and when the caretaker discovered the injuries, which were lacerations, bruising and kick wounds, the veterinarian had to be called to treat the animals.

“If you want to help, please donate hay, or money to buy hay,” he said. “These horses are not pets and they are being taken care of properly. Tampering with them is tampering with evidence and that is a crime.”

On June 1, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office seized 58 horses owned by Alan Edwin Erickson, 45, Clayton Ray Erickson, 35, and Robert Edwin Erickson, 71. The horses, which are reportedly part of a breeding operation, were transported to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Eight of the horses were underweight, and 19 suffered from overgrown hooves. Additionally, numerous horses were determined to have lice and at least five had abdominal hernias.