Sheriff warns of problems with back-to-school pics

While it is a time-honored tradition to take first-day-of-school photos, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton warned people Thursday to put some thought into what people shoot and post on social media.

“I wish I had fun news to deliver,” he said, but he added that while school pictures are fun, there are “little crooks out there” who are looking to glean personal information from what is online and warned against posting too much of those kinds of details for others to see.

He told members of Hometown Helena, an informal citizens group, that parents often list extracurricular activities and say a schedule of what their child is doing. He said people should not offer their child's name, daily schedule and age on social media.

“Please don’t do that, take a great picture but don’t take it in front of the school,” he said, adding that people also should not post pictures in front of a home address.

Dutton said there are pedophiles, crooks and thieves combing the internet for information.

“Be careful of the information you put out there, because there are people out there who are going to take advantage of you and not necessarily in a good way.

“Have a picture that does not identify where you are at and think about all the information they get from that picture,” he said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

