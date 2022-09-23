Sheriff warns of meth epidemic on way to Montana schools

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, back from a conference in Arizona, gave Helena residents a bleak summary of what he saw, and warned of trouble headed our way.

Dutton said he attended a law enforcement conference to talk about the importing of illegal drugs.

“I wish I could say they will stay in the middle of the United States and not make it here but that would not be true,” he said Thursday to members of Hometown Helena, a grassroots organization.

“The cartels own the border. They do,” he said. “I’m sorry to say they own our United States borders.”

Dutton said in about two months Montana is going to have an epidemic of methamphetamine, and the drug is on its way to Montana schools. He said that historically, when there is a trend at the border, it takes two months to get to Montana.

“It’s coming here and it’s going to be available for a cheap price and it’s going to wreak havoc,” Dutton said.

He said part of the conference involved looking for illegal immigrants coming across the border from Mexico.

“I have to tell you it changed my perception. ... My heart sank when I saw the women,” Dutton said, adding they are being raped and “they are beat down and haggard."

He said he hates the cartels for what they do to people just for money.

“I’m not being political. I am telling you what I saw," he said.

“If you have a heart and go down and see what is happening to the human race -- I don’t care of the origins, they are not all Mexicans," he said. "There are 168 countries going through there.”

Dutton, who is up for reelection against John “Doc” Holiday, said the immigrants on the border are coming here in search of a better life.

"They want the opportunity to take what we take for granted..." he said. "They see the United States as a dreamland and they are paying big bucks to get it.”

He said the cartels treat these people like cattle and stack them in cargo trailers.

Dutton said a wall does help, but if you build a 30-foot wall they will build a 31-foot ladder.

Jim Smith, moderator of Hometown Helena, said it was something to see a grown man emotionally moved by such an experience.

He said he hoped those convicted of such crimes are put “away forever.”