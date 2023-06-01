The Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a missing handgun Thursday, saying it had received several calls about thefts from neighborhoods along Applegate Road from Lincoln to John G. Mine roads.

“With the assistance of the community we were able to locate and place a suspect into custody,” Sheriff Leo Dutton posted on Facebook.

He said there was a short foot pursuit as the suspect tried to flee and dropped several items as he ran through yards.

Dutton said some items are still missing, such as a small-caliber handgun.

He asked for the public’s help in finding the gun and other items of evidence.

“We as the you check around your property and if you locate something that doesn’t belong to you, you contact the Dispatch Center …” Dutton wrote.

Anyone with information should call 406-447-8293, option 2 then option 1.