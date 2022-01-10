 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Sheriff names Clancy man found dead in Montana City

  • 0
Emergency lights

An 85-year-old Clancy man whose body was found Sunday near a roadway in Montana City died from hypothermia and injuries he received in a fall, authorities said Monday.

Harold L. Grove got his his vehicle stuck in the snow north of the Montana City Fire Department building, Jefferson County Sheriff/Coroner Craig Doolittle said. He said officials believe the man was trying to get to the road, but collapsed and then died from injuries suffered from a fall and hypothermia. This was determined through discussions with a medical examiner.

Jefferson County dispatchers first received reports of a deceased male near the Montana City roundabout around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Montana Fire Department, Eagle Ambulance, the Montana City Fire Department and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded.

It is unknown at this time how long the man was there before being found. Doolittle said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is still working on a timeline of the incident.

0 Comments
0
0
0
16
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News