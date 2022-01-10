Sheriff names Clancy man found dead in Montana City

An 85-year-old Clancy man whose body was found Sunday near a roadway in Montana City died from hypothermia and injuries he received in a fall, authorities said Monday.

Harold L. Grove got his his vehicle stuck in the snow north of the Montana City Fire Department building, Jefferson County Sheriff/Coroner Craig Doolittle said. He said officials believe the man was trying to get to the road, but collapsed and then died from injuries suffered from a fall and hypothermia. This was determined through discussions with a medical examiner.

Jefferson County dispatchers first received reports of a deceased male near the Montana City roundabout around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Montana Fire Department, Eagle Ambulance, the Montana City Fire Department and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded.

It is unknown at this time how long the man was there before being found. Doolittle said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is still working on a timeline of the incident.

